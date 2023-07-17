LEXINGTON — It doesn’t truly feel like summer until one has been to the county fair. The Dawson County Fair’s theme this year was “A Fair to Remember.”

“Thank you to all of our supporters of the Dawson County Fair, we appreciate the continued support,” stated the Dawson County Ag Society and Fairground Staff.

Barb Rohde, Dawson County Fairgrounds Manager said that she and the fair board were, “very happy” with how the fair week went. She said the rodeo was well attended and the crowd got to enjoy good barbeque and rodeo action during both nights.

Rohde said she also spoke with the carnival manager on Monday, who also noted attendance was up from last year.

The carnival this year was again provided by Moore’s Greater Shows of Donna, Texas.

Events kicked off on Wednesday with 4-H exhibits and shows, several different types of food vendors, a beer garden and the first night of the carnival.

Thursday saw all the 4-H buildings open to the public, along with a “Sip & Shop” boutique event during the afternoon.

The Platte Valley Auto Rodeo started its first night on Friday with several different events including steer wrestling, bareback riding, ladies breakaway roping, tie down roping and saddle bronc riding, mixed team roping, team roping, ladies barrel racing and bull riding.

Live music was provided by different acts during the week including Mariachi Nuevo Guanchinango, Formerly Three, Nate Keim and BJ Jamison.

When asked about new events, Rohde said they held a Military Appreciation Day was Sunday, July 16.

In recognition of veterans, there was a large display about the Dawson County Hero Flight and Quilts of Valor were presented to Larry and Jeanne Reynolds, who both served with the United States Air Force.

As a part of that, a show and shine car show was held with 26 cars in attendance. Rohde said given that Cruise Night was ongoing in Kearney during the same weekend; they were pleased with the turnout.

Later in the evening, the Outlaw tractor pull was held and for a first time event, Rohde said they were pleased with the amount of people who turned out to watch.

Rohde personally said that her favorite part of the fair week was the sensory friendly time held at the carnival for children with special needs, on Thursday.

The lights and music were turned down and the children were able to go for a spin on several rides. Rohde said the parents were so thankful for the opportunity.

Later the Orthman Community YMCA had sensory friendly activities for the kids and the baby animal barn was opened, which was a huge hit with the group, said Rohde.

This is something that the fair board plans on expanding next year, Rohde said.