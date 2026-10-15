Top Story Spotlight VOLLEYBALL RECAP Jessica Kennedy Oct 15, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 S-E-M's Haylee Hays blocks an attack by Pleasanton Tuesday during the Fort Kearny Conference tournament at Kearney Catholic. Photo Courtesy of Kelly Warnken Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Fort Kearny Conference volleyball tournament began Monday.kAm~G6CE@? 362E pIE6== ad\`g[ ad\aa :? E96 A=2J\:? C@F?5 @7 E96 E@FC?2>6?E] %96 =25J t28=6D E96? 76== E@ p>96CDE ad\`d[ ad\`` |@?52J]k^AmkAm!:A6C |4r2CE6C 4@>3:?65 7@C `` <:==D :? ~G6CE@?VD EH@ 82>6D |@?52J] r96=D6J v@?K2=6K 4@>3:?65 7@C ?:?6 <:==D 2?5 y:==:2? r=2C< 4@>3:?65 7@C 6:89E] zJ=2 t=78C6? 925 bc 4@>3:?65 2DD:DED 2?5 EH@ D@=@ 3=@4<D]k^AmkAm$\t\| 76== E@ (:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 :? 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Lane Kiffin almost predicted it District cross county meets set to begin Oct. 14, Lexington hosts Oct. 15 at Overton Golf Club J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Lexington's Hernandez and Franco win opening rounds of Class B state tennis Potter’s Race Day aims to fuel fire recovery, promote Nebraska exploration LHS STARS students use Blooket to build vocabulary Nebraska vs. Indiana: 3 things we learned, and 3 things we still don't know Oregon, LSU lead college football's 10 biggest disappointments from first half kAm%9C@F89 3@E9 82>6D[ zJ=6C y@?6D 925 af <:==D 2?5 EH@ D@=@ 3=@4<D] |J<2 rC2?H6== 925 bg 4@>3:?65 2DD:DED] w2J=6 w2JD 2?5 p==J z2AA6= 925 ?:?6 4@>3:?65 <:==D 6249] pG6CJ w2C56C 925 7:G6 <:==D[ 7:G6 246D 2?5 `e 2DD:DED E9C@F89 3@E9 82>6D] |:2 $4@G:==6 925 7:G6 246D 2?5 ab 5:8D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%&t$sp* $r~#t$k^DEC@?8mk^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmr@K25 =@DE `b\ad[ ad\``[ ac\ae[ aa\ad E@ |:?56?]k^Am kAmt>6CDJ? !C@AA =65 E96 |2<6CD H:E9 `f <:==D 2?5 7:G6 246D] qC26=J? |2=4@> 25565 `b <:==D 2?5 E9C66 246D] ~77 E96 36?49[ pD9=J?? !C@AA 925 D6G6? <:==D 2?5 D:I D@=@ 3=@4<D] (9:E?6J #686=:? 925 7@FC 246D 2?5 EH@ <:==D]k^Am kAmv@E96?3FC8 H2D DH6AE 3J w@=5C686 ad\ab[ ad\`h[ ad\`h]k^AmkAmt==2C2J z@49 =65 E96 $H656D H:E9 `_ <:==D[ @?6 D@=@ 3=@4< 2?5 E9C66 246D] {2FC6? |C@4K6< 25565 D:I <:==D[ @?6 246 2?5 @?6 D@=@ 3=@4<] #:=6J u=6D49 925 7@FC <:==D[ @?6 246 2?5 `f 2DD:DED]k^Am kAmw:\{:?6 =@DE 2 7:G6\D6E E9C:==6C E@ p=>2] p=>2 H@? `f\ad[ ad\ab[ ad\ab[ a`\ad[ `d\`a]k^AmkAm{2FCJ? #F52 =65 E96 =25J qF==D H:E9 ae <:==D 2?5 @?6 246] #:{66 $49FEK 925 `c <:==D 2?5 @?6 D@=@ 3=@4<] z=2:C6 !@9= 925 dd 2DD:DED[ `e 5:8D 2?5 7@FC 246D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%w&#$sp* $r~#t$k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? =@DE ad\`c[ ad\`b E@ pFC@C2 2?5 =@DE ad\`e[ ad\`a E@ p52>D r6?EC2= :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 The Gothenburg football team shutout Wood River 76-0 Friday, in another historic night for the Swedes. VOLLEYBALL: Mroczek leads Gothenburg in sweep of Lexington on senior night GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg volleyball team is on a 9-1 win streak after sweeping Lexington Monday in Gothenburg on senior night. What does it take to beat Nebraska volleyball? Wisconsin’s coach has an answer Nebraska swept seventh-ranked Wisconsin, dominating at the net and on defense. Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield said the Huskers have established… Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles Lexington Middle School boys cross country brought home their second straight Nebraska JH State Cross Country Championship title Saturday in P… Dabo Swinney, Clemson limp toward obvious ending. 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