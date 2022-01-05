Dawson County Commissioners hold off on reinstating COVID-19 leave policy

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners held off on reinstating a COVID-19 leave policy during their meeting on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Reinstating the policy was a topic of discussion during the Dec. 15 meeting.
Back in June 2020, the commissioners approved a policy that employees were not charged PTO if they or someone close to them tested positive for COVID-19. In June 2021, the commissioners voted to terminate the policy, citing the low case numbers during the summer and vaccines were widely available.
However, Nebraska’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths reached their highest rate before vaccines were available in mid-December.
The surge was the most extended the state has seen since the pandemic began, with hospitalizations plateauing at a high level during much of September and October before beginning a steep climb in the last month.
The discussion on Dec. 15, among the commissioners, was whether or not to reinstate the leave policy, given the current situation.
Commissioner Rick Zarek said if someone is doing all they can to protect themselves; masking, full vaccination, etc., they shouldn’t have to use their PTO if they do end up contracting COVID-19.
There was some discussion about making the COVID-19 leave policy open to those who are fully vaccinated, similar to how employees receive an insurance benefit if they exercise through the YMCA or don’t smoke.
Commissioner P.J. Jacobson was clear he did not want this to be a mandate on employees.
Commissioner Zarek said, “Anything we can do to encourage employees to protect themselves will pay dividends.” The idea being if an employee does what they can to protect themselves from COVID-19, the county will aid them if they do still contract the virus.
The situation locally did slightly improve last week to allow the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which oversees Dawson County, to lower their COVID-19 risk dial into the “elevated” risk level after 14 weeks at the “severe” level.
Two Rivers did note COVID-19 test positivity is high in Dawson County, at 15 percent.
During the Dec. 30 meeting, Commissioner Zarek made a motion that would have approved one of the three COVID-19 leave policy options.
However, no other commissioners seconded the motion and it failed.
Chairman Bill Stewart said he spoke with several department heads at the court house prior to the Dec. 30 meeting and there was little interest in reinstating the leave policy.
The situation also changed when on Dec. 27, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced shortening the COVID-19 isolation period from ten days, to five days.
“People with COVID-19 should isolate for five days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter,” according to the CDC.
Chairman Stewart said ultimately he and the other commissioners were not ready to approve a leave policy yet.
Moving on to other agenda items, the commissioners approved transferring Cozad’s Big E’s Keno ownership to Shelby Dyches-Chandler.
TNT Cyber Solutions appeared with a statement of work, and giving the commissioners an update on recent activity. It was voted to authorize Chairman Stewart to sign the statement.
Salaries were set for deputies, clerk, the jail and elected official salaries were set for the years 2023-2026.
Sheriff Ken Moody was set to appear with bids for three investigators vehicles, but the bids had not come in yet and the item was tabled until the next meeting.
Dan Schwartzkopf, with the Jones Group, appeared with the employee health insurance update for the commissioners.