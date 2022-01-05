Dawson County Commissioners hold off on reinstating COVID-19 leave policy

There was some discussion about making the COVID-19 leave policy open to those who are fully vaccinated, similar to how employees receive an insurance benefit if they exercise through the YMCA or don’t smoke.

Commissioner P.J. Jacobson was clear he did not want this to be a mandate on employees.

Commissioner Zarek said, “Anything we can do to encourage employees to protect themselves will pay dividends.” The idea being if an employee does what they can to protect themselves from COVID-19, the county will aid them if they do still contract the virus.

The situation locally did slightly improve last week to allow the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which oversees Dawson County, to lower their COVID-19 risk dial into the “elevated” risk level after 14 weeks at the “severe” level.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two Rivers did note COVID-19 test positivity is high in Dawson County, at 15 percent.

During the Dec. 30 meeting, Commissioner Zarek made a motion that would have approved one of the three COVID-19 leave policy options.

However, no other commissioners seconded the motion and it failed.