Dawson County commissioners deny tax protest by CNPPID concerning Jeffrey Island

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners voted to deny an annual tax protest exemption made by Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District over their belief access to Jeffrey Island is public and should receive tax exemption.
Per state law, Dawson County Assessor John Moore informed CNPPID of the intent of the county to tax an area of land formerly known as Jeffrey Ranch, south of Lexington.
CNPPID set forth a development plan in 2001 and in order to meet Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) standards, CNPPID had to acquire land specifically for conservation.
They acquired the former Jeffrey Ranch for this purpose and have claimed the land is for public purpose. The county takes the opposite view and does not think CNPPID fully allows public access and gains private profit from the land.
Both CNPPID and the county are still waiting on a Tax Equalization and Review Commission, TERC, decision which will settle the debate if CNPPID does enough for the land to qualify as public access.
During the meeting Charles Brewster of Holdrege, Attorney for CNPPID, submitted three exhibits of evidence supporting CNPPID’s claim, the first exhibit was an affidavit of Rochelle Jurgens with a document showing CNPPID’s payment of its in lieu of tax obligation to Dawson County.
The second exhibit was an affidavit of Michael Drain attached with CNPPID’s Long-Term Enhancement and Maintenance Plan for the Jeffrey Island Habitat Area and relevant portions of CNPPID’s FERC license in support.
The third was a letter from Jim Brown, property manager for CNPPID that summarized CNPPID’s position and the key points of their argument.
Brown said during past protests, the area is still used for livestock rotational grazing. He said hunting of deer and waterfowl is allowed but a hunter’s permit through CNPPID must be obtained.
Brewster said he recently spoke with members of TERC and said a decision on the matter may come in two to three months, but noted they are dealing with a multitude of cases.
After CNPPID’s presentation, the commissioners voted unanimously to deny the protest.
During the regular meeting, the commissioners received an update from Eric Kamler, community and agriculture liaison for Congressman Adrian Smith.
Kamler noted Smith has been representing Nebraska’s Third District since he was elected in 2007. He now sits on the Committee on Ways and Means, the chief tax-writing committee of the House of Representatives, the subcommittees on select revenue measures and health care.
Smith also serves on the congressional rural caucus, and is chairman of the rural agriculture and biofuels caucuses. Kamler said Smith believes in have a strong agricultural representative on these caucuses.
Smith is opposed to President Joe Biden’s “30x30” executive order, which is a conservation goal to federally protect 30 percent of U.S. land and costal seas by 2030. The measure is supported by scientists who say it is an important step in fighting climate change.
Details on how this will be accomplished are not available from the Biden Administration at the moment, Kamler said. Smith considers this overreach by the federal government, there are also questions on what can legally be done under an executive order as opposed to a law.
Kalmer also said Smith is concerned with Biden’s proposed overhaul to the tax code and using budget reconciliation for the upcoming $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan. Smith argues measures in the plan are not related to infrastructure, a call that has been taken up by many Republican representatives.
Smith voted against the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill which in part provided $1,400 per-person checks to households across the United States. Kalmer said Smith felt the plan was full of spending not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the American Rescue Plan, counties are receiving stimulus federal funding, Dawson County is set to receive $4.6 million, guidance on how the funds can be spent have not been released yet.
During the meeting, the commissioners approved setting up a fund specifically for these stimulus funds.
Kalmer said on the subject of trade, Smith has always supported trade over tariffs. He supported and voted in favor of the United States Mexico Canada Agreement and the phase one trade deal with China.
The Biden Administration has, for the most part, left trade deals put in place under the Trump Administration in place, Kalmer said.
Commissoner Kugler asked about a bill recently introduced to add more justices to the Supreme Court, a move made by some Democrats to dilute the power of conservative justices in the court who were put in place under Republican presidents.
Kalmer said this is not likely to pass, as even moderate Democrats are against the measure.
Chairman Bill Stewart asked for Smith to oppose any inheritance taxes the Biden Administration is seeking to put in place, as it is believed this will hurt family farms and businesses.
Smith is opposed to this type of change, Kalmer said.
During the monthly crime report, Sheriff Ken Moody said the current population of the jail is 86 inmates. Lt. Shane Tilson said 34 inmates recently received the Johnson and Johnson vaccination, all inmates were given the opportunity and around 40 percent took it.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was chosen because it is only one shot, instead of two and there was no guarantee as to where an inmate might be when the time came for the second does.
So far there have been no COVID-19 cases reported in the Dawson County Jail. The commissioners declined to tour the jail, citing pandemic concerns, but plan to take a tour during the next quarter.
In other business, the commissioners appointed Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt to the steering committee for the Nebraska Forest Service Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
An inter-local agreement with Lincoln County was signed regarding a bridge replacement on Highway 47, northeast of Farnam. Federal funds are being used by both counties to repair bridges in the area.
During the board of equalization meeting, the commissioners approved vehicle tax exemptions for the Nebraska District Council Assemblies of God and Cozad Camping Ministry, who now own Camp Comeca.
Tax exemptions, mainly homestead exemptions, were approved for property parcels owned by Heath Weichel, Jose Mendoza, Kenneth Burr and the Gothenburg Community Redevelopment Authority.