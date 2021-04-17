Dawson County commissioners deny tax protest by CNPPID concerning Jeffrey Island

Kalmer said on the subject of trade, Smith has always supported trade over tariffs. He supported and voted in favor of the United States Mexico Canada Agreement and the phase one trade deal with China.

The Biden Administration has, for the most part, left trade deals put in place under the Trump Administration in place, Kalmer said.

Commissoner Kugler asked about a bill recently introduced to add more justices to the Supreme Court, a move made by some Democrats to dilute the power of conservative justices in the court who were put in place under Republican presidents.

Kalmer said this is not likely to pass, as even moderate Democrats are against the measure.

Chairman Bill Stewart asked for Smith to oppose any inheritance taxes the Biden Administration is seeking to put in place, as it is believed this will hurt family farms and businesses.

Smith is opposed to this type of change, Kalmer said.

During the monthly crime report, Sheriff Ken Moody said the current population of the jail is 86 inmates. Lt. Shane Tilson said 34 inmates recently received the Johnson and Johnson vaccination, all inmates were given the opportunity and around 40 percent took it.