Dawson County Commissioners approve rezone to allow for new homes near Overton Golf Course

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners approved a rezoning change to allow for eight new homes to be built near the Overton Golf Course.
Gale Luther appeared with a request to rezone 13 acres of land north of the Overton Golf Course from a general agriculture zone to a rural residential zone.
Luther said each of the eight parcels would be around 1.5 acres and each home would have their own well and septic tank.
He said he spoke with members of the Overton Golf Club board about the project and how the areas would be entered. Drive 753 connects from Road 441 to the area the homes will be built.
The Dawson County planning commission had forwarded their approval of the rezone to the commissioners.
Luther said there have been several interested parties already in the properties. The commissioners approved the rezone.
A public hearing was held to set the final tax request for the county, the tax levy for the county increased only slightly, from 0.323010 to 0.323910. The valuation for the county also changed from 3,366,845,078 to 3,378,345,938. The commissioners approved the county budget and the tax
request.
Sheriff Ken Moody appeared with the crime report from August, he noted there had been one case of COVID-19 in the jail several weeks ago, but the inmate is now healthy and there have been no other cases.
The jail population has increased to 102, Moody said more federal contract inmates have been lodged in the jail as things begin to open up more. This has also led to an increase in revenue for the sheriff’s office.
The installation of the statewide radio system is ongoing, Moody said he gets updates every Monday about the project. They tested some portable radios recently and they worked well.
As far as staffing is concerned, Moody said they are down three correctional offices and one road deputy, he said another deputy is still with the department but has been recently deployed.
Two Rivers Public Health Department Health Director, Jeremy Eschliman, appeared with a budget request for COVID-19.
Before his request, Eschliman thanked Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen for sitting on the Two Rivers board and for his regular attendance. He also thanked Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt for his work helping get personal protective equipment for long term care facilities in the area.
Eschliman said one of the department’s priorities at the moment is to allow for more COVID-19 testing. After Test Nebraska went away this summer, there are fewer ways to get tested. He said the limited testing causes low visibility for possible outbreaks on the horizon.
With Governor Pete Rickett’s office telling the public health departments to seek funding from the counties they represent, Eschliman has been appearing before county boards with the request.
Commissioner P.J. Jacobson questioned why Two Rivers never provided a more detailed breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Dawson County in 2020. He said they provided numbers for Dawson County but not for cases in individual communities.
Chairman Bill Stewart expressed his own disappointment that there was never a more detailed breakdown of cases.
Eschliman said their goal was to maintain the confidentiality of individual’s health information and they were advised legally to not breakdown cases beyond the county level.
Commissioner Jacobson said he felt the county did not get what it needed from Two Rivers in this matter and questioned the allocation of more funds to the health department.
The commissioners took the request under advisement and no motion was made.
Treasurer Vickie Clements appeared with the distress warrants, she asked to strike five warrants from the records as these were mobile homes that had been moved or abandoned. She asked they be struck from the tax roll. The commissioners approved.
Clements also appeared with the delinquent tax report, she said there were 11 parcels that were delinquent and she asked the report be approved so the foreclosure process could start. This was also approved.
Register of Deeds Dian Lauby came before the commissioners with a resolution regarding fees charged by the office. Lauby said it came to her attention that a resolution was required to charge certain fees for digital copies provided by the office. The resolution was approved.
A public hearing was held concerning amendments to zoning regulations regarding the retail sale, food processing and manufacturing to allow for ice and water vending operations by a permit application in certain zones. The second item was set backs in rural residential zoning districts. The amendments were approved.
Chairman Stewart noted the item about an addendum between Dawson County and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had been tabled during the last meeting so he could discuss certain addendums with DHHS.
It turned out to be for the replacement of some strips of carpet in the DHHS space at the Dawson County Annex Building, which was handled by the county. The addendum was approved.
The commissioners also approved an annual agreement with Stanard Appraisal Services and a supplemental agreement for preliminary engineering service for a canal bridge south of Cozad.