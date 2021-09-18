Dawson County Commissioners approve rezone to allow for new homes near Overton Golf Course

Commissioner P.J. Jacobson questioned why Two Rivers never provided a more detailed breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Dawson County in 2020. He said they provided numbers for Dawson County but not for cases in individual communities.

Chairman Bill Stewart expressed his own disappointment that there was never a more detailed breakdown of cases.

Eschliman said their goal was to maintain the confidentiality of individual’s health information and they were advised legally to not breakdown cases beyond the county level.

Commissioner Jacobson said he felt the county did not get what it needed from Two Rivers in this matter and questioned the allocation of more funds to the health department.

The commissioners took the request under advisement and no motion was made.

Treasurer Vickie Clements appeared with the distress warrants, she asked to strike five warrants from the records as these were mobile homes that had been moved or abandoned. She asked they be struck from the tax roll. The commissioners approved.

Clements also appeared with the delinquent tax report, she said there were 11 parcels that were delinquent and she asked the report be approved so the foreclosure process could start. This was also approved.