Dawson County Commissioners approve resolution opposing federal governments 30x30 preservation goals

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners approved a resolution opposing the President Joe Biden’s 30x30 land preservation goals during their meeting on Thursday, July 1.
On Jan. 27, 2021, President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order titled, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.” Part of this order is the goal of preserving 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.
An executive order is a signed, written, and published directive from the President of the United States that manages operations of the federal government.
Executive orders are not legislation; they require no approval from Congress, and Congress cannot simply overturn them. Congress may pass legislation that might make it difficult, or even impossible, to carry out the order, such as removing funding.
The plan calls for “voluntary and locally led” approach to conservation, in which the federal government provides support and guidance to efforts led by landowners, cities, states and tribes.
At the moment, around 12 percent of U.S. land and 11 percent of its freshwater ecosystem is under some form of official protection.
The question many landowners had is if they will be forced to conserve their land. The federal government says it will work with individuals and other stakeholders to gauge strategies to encourage participation in the plan.
In Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts has tried to paint the 30x30 proposals as a “land grab” and has been touring the state in order to promote his view. He also signed his own executive order opposing the 30x30 plan.
The Dawson County resolution reads in part, “Dawson County contains approximately 651,840 acres of land situated in Central Nebraska…the federal government owns some of the lands within the County, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is responsible for managing some of those acres of federal land.”
“The board opposes the 30x30 program, including its objective of permanently preserving 30 percent of the Nation’s land in their natural state by 2030,” the resolution states, “the board further opposes the designation of lands in Dawson County as wilderness, wilderness study areas, wildlife preserves and open spaces, thereby restricting public access to such lands.”
“Any lands or other rights that are acquired to fulfill the 30x30 program’s objective should be acquired only from willing landowners,” the resolution states.
There was a public hearing held to discuss the vacating of a portion of Road 442 near Sumner.
Highway Superintendent Mark Christiansen said part of the road goes through Steve O’Neill’s property and is the primary person requesting the road be vacated. He noted it is a minimum maintenance road and there are no utilities in the area.
Christiansen said per the agreement to vacate the road, the county will still maintain the right of way, in case the civil agreement between the area landowners breaks up and then the county could easily reopen the road.
O’Neill was present at the meeting and noted the stretch of road runs a mile north of his home and the clay road always washes out when it rains. He said he wants to crown it and let the grass grow to help against the erosion.
He said he maintains the road himself and has laid down gravel that has helped improve travel. He said his goal is not to block the road from access, expect during the winter to keep out trespassing hunters or teens looking for a party spot.
Commissioner P.J. Jacobson noted they have had issues in the past vacating a road and a having a civil agreement between landowners take over, but he felt the resolution covered the problems they have had. The commissioners approved vacating the portion of the road.
Pamela Mann, Executive Director of Region II services provided an agency update to the commissioners.
Region II serves 17 counties in southwest Nebraska, including Dawson and Gosper counties. They provide service to 163 people with developmental disabilities.
The area agencies in Cozad, North Platte, McCook and Ogallala provide direct services in vocational, residential and community inclusion training and support. Mann said Cozad is their second largest agency.
P.J. Jacobson represents Dawson County on the Region II board, the county contributed $46,949.00 to Region II for their services. He said it is a great service and the county receives a good return on their investment.
In Dawson County they serve 43 individuals, from the age of seven to 84.
Kylie Jocye, Cozad’s Agency Administrator, attending the meeting with Mann and said they are just coming off of a challenging year, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. She said they had to shut down some of their services in March 2020 but got acclimated doing some services through Zoon.
She noted the staff and the people they serve were some of the first to be vaccinated, with 67 percent of those they serve being fully vaccinated.
She noted Cozad received a grant and they were able to use some of the funds to help provide respite for other caregivers in the area by using their existing infrastructure to help give others a needed break amid the pandemic conditions.
Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt presented member applications for the Local Emergency Planning Committee.
During a November 2020 meeting, Woldt noted group which hadn’t been active in the county since 2009. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency was asking the Dawson County commissioners to encourage attendance.
Woldt said the last meeting of the Dawson County LEPC was around 2008-2009, as it was difficult to get people to show up to the meetings. Dawson County is on the I-80 corridor, as well as the Union Pacific railroad. Both of these transportation networks have the potential for a chemical or hazardous material incident.
According to the State of Nebraska website, “A Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is a gathering of representatives in your community that have an interest in hazardous materials safety.”
Dawson County’s LEPC is gathering members, with Commissioner Rod Reynolds being the chairperson, but Woldt said they are still looking for people from the areas of State and local officials, local elected officials, law enforcement, emergency management, firefighting, first aid, health professionals, local environmental agencies, hospitals, transportation personnel, broadcast and print media and community groups
The LEPC has been meeting since November 2020, and the next meeting will take place on July 21 at 12 p.m. at the Dawson County Annex Building. Those looking to join should contact Brian Woldt at 308-324-2070.
The commissioners also received the second quarter PTO reports, but no action was needed.
During the board of equalization meeting, the commissioners went into executive session for 24 minutes to discuss a Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission, TERC, decision related to Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, CNPPID for the years 2017-2018.
After the session, the commissioners voted to appeal the ruling from TERC.
They also approved notice of valuation changes from June 24 to July 1 and approved tax corrections for parcels owned by John Fecht, Alfred Carr, Dwain Dockweiler, Donald Hite, Juan Rodriguez and Daniel Henry, Jr.
Assessor Nic Van Cura said these were all homestead requirements sent by the state for the years 2017-2018.