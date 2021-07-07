Dawson County Commissioners approve resolution opposing federal governments 30x30 preservation goals

Christiansen said per the agreement to vacate the road, the county will still maintain the right of way, in case the civil agreement between the area landowners breaks up and then the county could easily reopen the road.

O’Neill was present at the meeting and noted the stretch of road runs a mile north of his home and the clay road always washes out when it rains. He said he wants to crown it and let the grass grow to help against the erosion.

He said he maintains the road himself and has laid down gravel that has helped improve travel. He said his goal is not to block the road from access, expect during the winter to keep out trespassing hunters or teens looking for a party spot.

Commissioner P.J. Jacobson noted they have had issues in the past vacating a road and a having a civil agreement between landowners take over, but he felt the resolution covered the problems they have had. The commissioners approved vacating the portion of the road.

Pamela Mann, Executive Director of Region II services provided an agency update to the commissioners.

Region II serves 17 counties in southwest Nebraska, including Dawson and Gosper counties. They provide service to 163 people with developmental disabilities.