Dawson Co. Commissioners authorize study about vacating minimum maintenance road

LEXINGTON — A study about vacating a minimum maintenance road north of Lexington was approved by the Dawson County Commissioners during their meeting on Monday, May 16.

Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared with the request for the study to vacate a portion of Road 765 between Road 430 and 431.

Christiansen said the request came from the landowners in the area, who seek to have the road vacated. He noted in the past they have asked the county not to maintain it, as people have dumped trash in the area or used the remote road in the hills to party.

There is a civil agreement in place between the landowners, Christiansen said.

The commissioners approved Christiansen studying the effects of vacating the road.

Melanie Gomez, with the Parent Child Center, appeared with a request for funding and an agency update.

Gomez said the center served 170 clients last year and 90 percent of those came from Dawson or Gosper counties.

She noted the Center sold their physical shelter, as there has been a shift in how people were utilizing it. Gomez said when she began working with the center 18 years ago, a client might stay in the shelter for several months at a time, but now they are only staying days or weeks.

To address how the needs of clients have changed, they have started to use motels or finding if they could utilize a family or friend’s place to stay for awhile. It was noted the demand for the center’s help has not decreased, clients are just choosing to use spaces differently now.

Gomez requested $10,000, which the commissioners took under advisement.

Dawson County Weed Superintendent, Marty Craig, appeared with the annual renewal of the inter-local agreement with Gosper County for weed control duties. He noted this was the 11th year the agreement has been in service and continues to benefit both counties.

Craig noted while he spends time in Gosper County, the Platte River area in Dawson County takes up most of his time.

Craig also mentioned a grant available that will help with vegetation control. If granted, he would like to use the funds to address phragmites in the Platte River.

Phragmites is a genus of four species of large perennial reed grasses. Some phragmites, when introduced by accident or intent, spread rapidly. In the United States, prior to 1910, only a few areas of the Northeast coast contained a non-native phragmites species.

Craig said the infestation of the weed in Dawson County became notable during the drought of the early 2000’s.

Road Superintendent Christiansen also presented two change orders for the 2021 Concrete Resurfacing project.

He said the first change was related to a request the City of Lexington had made to add a culvert on Taft St. to aid with storm water drainage.

The second also dealt with Taft St., Christiansen said it was found the pavement north of Greenwood Cemetery was thinner than expected and was in poor shape. It will be removed and nine inch concrete paving will be added.

Commissioner Rod Reynolds presented a bid to steam clean the exterior walls of the Annex Building. He said it was recommended that the walls be cleaned first so the areas that need to be repaired can be identified.

Commissioner Bill Stewart said one of the biggest issues is the bricks around where the freezers were located when the location was the 6th Street Grocery store. Some of the bricks are falling apart due to the cumulative effect of the condensation.

The commissioners approved the $3,000 bid for the cleaning.

Also approved was a $3,000 bid to paint four overhead rollup doors on the Weed Department building.

A special designated liquor license for a Gothenburg Roping Club event for July 3 and 4 was approved, it was noted this is an annual event that has been held and the funds raised goes toward scholarships.

The commissioners received the monthly crime report from April, submitted by Sheriff Ken Moody.

During the committee reports, Commissioner Stewart said part of the Probation office will be moved over to the Dawson County Annex Building on June 22.

The commissioners made moves last year to free up space in the Annex Building, as room had effectively run out in the courthouse, with employees working in close quarters with one another and making the addition of any new services or offices difficult.

Commissioner Reynolds said the drainage committee met recently and members of the Overton community are interested in joining the group.

He said if county residents are aware of drainage issues, they should contact Mark Christiansen in the Road Department. Reynolds said they are working to identify known issues and map them together before coming up with a plan to address them.

Their initial focus is between the Platte River and Highway 30, he said.

During the board of equalization meeting, the commissioners entered executive session for 11 minutes to discuss a Tax Equalization and Review Commission (TERC) review.

After ending the session, a motion was made to allow for the County Attorney to negotiate with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and come to an agreement.

The commissioners had approved settling tax cases with CNPPID for two tax years in September 2021 after a TERC board ruled in favor of CNPPID regarding taxation of parcels on Jeffrey Island.

Tax corrections were approved for a parcel owned by Gothenburg PVHOA, LLC.

