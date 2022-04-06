Dawson Co. Commissioners authorize architect to design new Road Department Building

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners authorized the hiring of an architect to design a new Road Department building in Lexington.

During the commissioner’s regular meeting on Friday, April 1, they entered into executive session to discuss the purchase of land.

After ending the session, the commissioners authorized the Road Committee to negotiate a land purchase and bring the proposal back to the board. They also authorized the hiring of an architect to design a Road Department building with an estimated cost.

Earlier in the year, Chairman P.J. Jacobson and Commissioner Rod Reynolds had taken a tour of the Road Department shops and found they could all use new paint.

A low bid had been received from John Costello of North Platte for $33,300.00 to paint all of the buildings, roofs and sidewalls, except the Lexington shop. Jacobson said this project would be paid for by their American Rescue Plan funds, their first instance of using these federally provided funds.

When asked why the Lexington shop was being left out, Reynolds said during the March 15 meeting the county may plan to move out of the space in the near future.

Charles McGraw, Transportation Director for RYDE Transit appeared with a request for local funding.

When asked by the commissioners about their number of rides, McGraw said they were not yet back to pre-pandemic levels but they were slowly climbing back. Over the past fiscal year there had been 9,000 rides.

McGraw noted there had been a $1,950 increase in their request of all local entities to cover increasing costs of gasoline, etc. The amount being requested of Dawson County was $37,200.00; the commissioners approved the request.

There was also a request from RYDE Transit to dispose of several public transit buses. McGraw said the buses titles are held in Dawson County and RYDE Transit will sell the buses for the county.

He said the buses bring in around $3,000-$9,000 and have gone all over the country, including Montana and Oklahoma. The funds are returned to the county treasurer for the future purchase of new buses. The commissioners approved the request.

A manager application for the Cozad Country Club was also approved by the commissioners.

During the committee reports, Emergency Manager Brian Woldt reported the notification system that runs county-wide alerts cost was increasing five percent in July.

Woldt said there is another company that is offering a cheaper price, but will attend an emergency manager conference and find out what other counties are doing and bring a recommendation back to the commissioners.

Commissioner Reynolds reported that the Road Committee formed a new drainage committee; they have met with the city managers of Lexington, Cozad and Gothenburg to discuss drainage issues throughout the county.

During the board of equalization meeting, the commissioners approved a tax correction for personal property owned by Shotkoski Hay.

They also approved corrections for 32 parcels related to TIF projects with the City of Lexington. The parcels are owned by Jamie Garcia Andrade, Barry Bauer, Craig Blocher, Any Chapman, Oscar De La Torre, Corey Fellers, Hipolito Gomez, Jr., Kurtis Johnson, Leng Lo, Ruperto Lopez, Cody McFadden, Daniel Ortega, Nohemy Aleman Ramirez, Jason Seim, Jason Stewart and Lyn Wagner.

Applications for motor vehicle tax exemptions from Ministerio Dios Es Amor for a 2012 Toyota Sienna and South Central Development Services for a 2021 Ford Econoline Bus were approved.