Dawson Area Development to host job fair and Resume Labs

LEXINGTON — On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Dawson Area Development will be hosting a job fair. It will be held at the Dawson County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The job fair is intended to connect employers with members of the community who are looking for employment, interested in new career opportunities, or looking for a job specifically in the Dawson County area.

The event is free and open to the public. Both full time and part time positions are available and both entry level and professional jobs are open.

Interested businesses should register by contacting Stephanie Novoa at 308-217-0005 or email dawsonareacoordinator@gmail.com by Monday, June 28. Registration is free.

In preparation for the job fair, Dawson Area Development will be offering Resume Labs. These will take place on Wednesday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday, June 24 from 5 to 6 p.m. These Resume Labs are open to the community and are intended to edit and revise resumes so that they are formatted professionally and hold relevant and accurate information.