ELWOOD — The Bonneville and Omaha Chapters, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution are pleased to announce the dedication of an America 250! Marker at the Gosper County Courthouse in Elwood, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m.

Additionally, a plaque in memory of Dorothy Wilken Abbott, a former Elwood resident and Omaha Chapter, NSDAR member will also be recognized.

Dorothy Wilken Abbott graduated from Elwood High School in 1949 and was a sister of the late Arline Miles and an aunt of Deb Miles Hatfield.

We invite the community of Elwood and surrounding areas to attend the dedication of this America 250! Marker, which will be visible from Highway 283. After the dedication ceremony, there will be a reception in the courthouse.

“Nebraska Daughters are preparing for the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the Thirteen Colonies in 1776. The 2026 Semiquincentennial celebration will be an even bigger event than our Bicentennial in 1976. We’d love to have you help serve our communities and preserve the memory of those who carried the musket and beat the drum. They witnessed the birth of our nation. Let us never forget them!” said DAR Nebraska State Regent Marcia K. Shavlik

As of April 15th, the Nebraska Society NSDAR has placed America 250! Markers at Omaha’s Memorial Park on November 6, 2022, and the Archway in Kearney on March 11, 2023.

Other marker dedications will be held on April 30, 2023, in Lincoln, and in Alliance on May 14, 2023.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s goal is to place America 250! Markers in every state of the Union before the 250th birthday of our nation. Please join us for this celebration.