Crash between semi-truck and pickup sends two to hospital in Lexington

LEXINGTON — A collision between a semi-truck and a Dodge pickup at the intersection of Plum Creek Parkway and Cattlemen’s Dr. sent two passengers to the hospital during the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1.

At 1:52 p.m., rescue members with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Medical Transport were dispatched to the intersection due to the report of a semi-truck and pickup crash that resulted in injuries.

On scene, a semi-truck carrying a load of disused tires was pulled over to the side of Plum Creek Parkway, just north of the intersection, with light front end damage.

A Dodge Ram pickup, with heavy passenger side damage, had left the roadway and came to rest to the northeast of the intersection, having impacted a traffic control signal box. However, the operation of the traffic lights was not affected.

Both the LVFD and Priority Medical Transport arrived on scene and transported two female passengers, who had been in the front and back seats on the passenger side of the Dodge pickup, to Lexington Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to LVFD Assistant Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein.

Lexington Police Department Officer Kareem McDougall said their preliminary investigation showed the semi-truck was northbound on Plum Creek Parkway, when the driver hit their brakes, leaving marks on the highway and then impacted the Dodge Ram, which was turning left off of Plum Creek Parkway to enter into Tyson’s parking lot.

McDougall said the speed the semi was traveling will be determined from the brake marks and they will determine what the state of the traffic light was at the time of the collision by checking security footage from area businesses.

A Nebraska State Patrol drone operator later arrived on scene to assist in the investigation.

The Lexington Police Department was assisted on scene by the Nebraska State Patrol and Eustis Body Shop.