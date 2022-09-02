Cozad volleyball hosts rivalry game against Lexington

COZAD — The Lady Haymakers hosted Lexington Minutemaids on Tuesday, Aug 30 for an exciting night of volleyball. The rivalry between these two teams has always been intense throughout the years. The student sections for both teams set the tone for the crowd all night. They cheered, chanted and danced as each point was played.

The Makers and Maids volleyed back and forth taking the game to the fifth set. Lexington started off the game with the first set win 25 to 15. Cozad came out in the second and third sets winning 25 to 19 and 25 to 18. Lexington was down but not out as they rallied back to take the fourth set 25 to 17. The final set score was 15 to 9 giving the lady Makers the rivalry win.

Cozad’s coach Darrel Francescato said, “Our whole team had to play well for us to get the win. But Ashtyn Snider set a great game and Blair Brennan did a great job passing the ball.” Lady Maker junior Blair Brennan had a stand out game with six service aces, defensively had 26 serve receives as well as 20 digs and one kill. Cozad senior setter Ashtyn Snider had 20 assists, eight digs, four kills on 11 attempts, and one ace serve. Freshman Lucha Olvera had five kill on the night and one ace serve.

Lexington’s team was more cohesive against Cozad. Maids senior Stormi Werger put down seven kills on 22 attempts against the Makers. “Reese Kuecker, Laikyn Seim, and Harley Sund are all really stepping up for us. They're leading on the court by demonstrating hard work and they're the ones who are our vocal leaders as well,” stated Lexington coach Prososki. Senior Reese Kuecker served up two aces for the Maids, had 10 digs, put up one block, and had nine kills on 20 attempts. Maids junior Laikyn Seim also had one solo block, accounted for 10 digs and spiked the ball for 10 kills on 37 attempts. Lexington’s Harley Sund dominated the defensive side of the ball, racking up 21 digs on the night. Ella Young and Taylor Probasco served up two aces each on the night for the Maids.

Cozad lady Makers traveled to Southern Valley on Thursday, Sept 1.

Lexington Minutemaids also hit the road on Thursday, Sept 1 to play against Minden.