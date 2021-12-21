Cozad Haymakers take down Cambridge Trojans at home

“Where it all starts and ends is on the defensive and rebounding end,” Broz said. He said his team members, “heart and hustle will take them a long way.”

Broz said the leadership shown in the first quarter set the tone for the rest of the night; he added if they can have that much of a contribution from the whole team, they will be difficult to beat.

Cozad came out with the offensive advantage in the first quarter, scoring 14 points and holding Cambridge to nine points. The second quarter was more even between teams, the Haymakers scoring 13 points and the Trojans 12 points. The score at halftime was 27-21.

The third quarter saw the most offensive production from Cozad with 19 points, while Cambridge had 12 points. The fourth quarter saw the Haymakers scoring an additional 13 points and again held the Trojans to only nine points.

The final score was 59-42.

Nathan Engel (23) led the Cozad offense with 17 points, Jacob Weatherly (1) had 15 points, Tag Sassali (14) had 14 points, Monty Brooks (0) had seven points and Cash Chytka (4) had six points.

Sassali had four three pointers and Brooks had one to his credit.