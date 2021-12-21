Cozad Haymakers take down Cambridge Trojans at home

COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers hosted the Cambridge Trojans on Thursday, Dec. 16. The Lady Haymakers defense came out strong, while the first quarter leadership from the boys set the tone.
Lady Haymakers shut out Cambridge in fourth quarter
Cozad Girls Head Coach Tory Gilson said after their commanding win over the Cambridge Trojans, “I am very proud, very excited for the Cozad community.”
“We were able to control the game based off of our defensive and rebounding effort,” Gilson said. He noted this was the first time in several years that the team extended the lead once they got ahead.
“We handled the pressure tonight,” said Gilson.
Speaking of the team’s defense, Gilson said their goal is to hold them to 40 or under, but to hold (Cambridge) who had tall players and decent scorers to 25 points, “that’s pretty amazing.”
Gilson once again compliment Regan Armagost for her leadership on the floor and attacking the transition offense, he said Megan Dyer attacked the basket when shots were not falling their way and Makaia Baker did a good job penetrating the ball towards the hoop.
Cambridge came out scoring 11 points and Cozad had nine points in the first quarter. The Lady Haymakers defense stood up in the second quarter, allowing only four points from the Lady Trojans and scoring 10 of their own.
On offense, the Lady Haymakers were led by Megan Dyer (14) who had 15 points, with one three pointer, Makaia Baker (12) scored 12 points, Karyn Burkholder (2) had eight points and Regan Armagost (5) had five points, with one three pointer. The score at half was 19-15.
The third quarter saw the most offense, 15 points scored by Cozad and 10 by Cambridge. However, in the fourth quarter, Cozad’s defense made itself known by denying any points to the Lady Trojans. Cozad scored 10 more points.
The final score was 44-25.
With the win over Cambridge and a Saturday 61-42 loss against Ainsworth, the Lady Haymakers record is 2-4. Their next match after the holiday is an away game on Tuesday, Jan. 4 against the Ord Lady Chanticleers. Ord is 5-2 after a close win over the Centura Lady Centurions.
Haymaker leadership in first quarter sets tone for game
Cozad Boys Head Coach Nick Broz said after the win, “I thought offensively we were a lot more efficient in some of our principles and actions we like to run.”
However, he noted execution of plays were not quite where he would like them to be and said the coaches will continue working with the team so they can get better looks in certain situations.
“Where it all starts and ends is on the defensive and rebounding end,” Broz said. He said his team members, “heart and hustle will take them a long way.”
Broz said the leadership shown in the first quarter set the tone for the rest of the night; he added if they can have that much of a contribution from the whole team, they will be difficult to beat.
Cozad came out with the offensive advantage in the first quarter, scoring 14 points and holding Cambridge to nine points. The second quarter was more even between teams, the Haymakers scoring 13 points and the Trojans 12 points. The score at halftime was 27-21.
The third quarter saw the most offensive production from Cozad with 19 points, while Cambridge had 12 points. The fourth quarter saw the Haymakers scoring an additional 13 points and again held the Trojans to only nine points.
The final score was 59-42.
Nathan Engel (23) led the Cozad offense with 17 points, Jacob Weatherly (1) had 15 points, Tag Sassali (14) had 14 points, Monty Brooks (0) had seven points and Cash Chytka (4) had six points.
Sassali had four three pointers and Brooks had one to his credit.
Sassali was also perfect on his two free throws, Weatherly went 1-1 and Engel went 3-6.
Weatherly led his team with six rebounds, one offensive and five defensive, Paul Cole (42) had four, two offensive and two defensive and Cash Chytka had three, all on offense.
On defense, Engel had one block and two deflections, Weatherly had three deflections and Brooks, Cash Chytka, Engel and Cole each had two.
With the win over Cambridge and a Saturday 66-56 loss against Ainsworth, the Haymakers are 4-1 so far this season. Their next game after the holidays is an away match on Tuesday, Jan. 4 against the Ord Chanticleers. Ord is 1-5 so far this season after a recent 67-62 loss to the Centura Centurions.