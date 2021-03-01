Cozad Community School’s FFA raises money for charity, Omaha educator takes offense to “‘Merica” dress day theme

On Feb. 24, a Chandler View Elementary, located in Omaha, teacher-librarian Edward Ventura, Jr., posted a tweet, linking several news organizations, as well as the Nebraska School Activities Association, Nebraska State Education Association, Nebraska Appleseed and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska.

In the tweet Ventura stated “Cozad Schools is hosting spirit week with Friday as Merica day – a slang term that is often used in a negative way to describe life in the U.S.”

Wymore said in his letter, the district was “surprised and disappointed,” by Ventura’s communication, “asserting that the school district has somehow acted improperly in allowing our FFA chapter to celebrate National FFA Week.”

“In particular, Mr. Ventura was offended by the FFA students’ decision to support the scholarship fund Folds of Honor by wearing (Folds of Honor) shirts and dressing in red, white and blue colors,” Wymore said.

Wymore wrote that Ventura, to the district’s knowledge, is not familiar with the Cozad school district in anyway and he has never visited or reached out to discuss his concerns, “prior to making his own determination about our intentions and sharing it widely, and this is why respect and discourse, and not assumptions, are so critical at this time in our country.”