COVID-19 Delta variant identified at Eustis Wurst Tag Festival

EUSTIS — The “highly contagious,” COVID-19 Delta variant was identified in the neighboring Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department at the Wurst Tag Festival in Eustis last month.

“After an epidemiological investigation, SWNPHD staff determined that there was likely transmission of the Delta variant that occurred at the Wurst Tag Festival in Eustis during the weekend of June 11 through June 13, 2021. At least one person in attendance has been confirmed to have been infected with the Delta variant while at the festival,” according to the SWNPHD.

“If you attended this festival on any of these dates and became ill, please self-isolate immediately.

Call your healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19. Notify other individuals that you were in contact with up to 2 days or 48 hours before your symptoms started, so they can self-quarantine and seek medical attention if necessary. This will help reduce the spread of this highly contagious strain of COVID-19,” according to the SWNPHD.

An uptick in cases due to localized outbreaks have been taking place across the United States with low vaccination rates, these areas are struggling as the Delta variant spreads.