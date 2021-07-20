“County Pride, County Wide,” at the 2021 Dawson County Fair

LEXINGTON — It felt a little more like summer last week as the 2021 Dawson County Fair was ongoing. The fair returned this year with a full slate of familiar and new activities with the motto, “County Pride, County Wide.”

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scope of the fair had to be curtailed heavily and was limited to 4-H events. There was no carnival, no rodeo, no events that would have drawn a large crowd.

This year felt like a welcomed return to a staple for family and children during the middle of summer.

Events kicked off on Wednesday with 4-H exhibits and shows, several different types of food vendors, a beer garden and the first night of the carnival.

Thursday saw a new event, a salute to veterans, including the presentation of Quilts of Valor to two local veterans who had past involvement in the Dawson County Fair. Other speakers highlighted the Heartland Military Museum, the Dawson County Hero Flight and the proposed Lexington Veterans Pavilion.

Also awarded, was the Farm Family of the Year, Laurens and Alice McCain accept the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award from the Aksarben Foundation and Nebraska Farm Bureau in recognition of Oscar E. and Kristina M. Tederman family farm established in 1919.