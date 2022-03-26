Community Development Agency signs off on Fat Dogs redevelopment resolution

LEXINGTON — In the multi-step process to allow Fat Dogs to add diesel pumps and expand their location, the Lexington Community Development Agency approved the resolution recommending the proposed redevelopment plan be approved.

The Planning Commission had first recommended approval of the subdivision plan that will allow for the redevelopment in December 2021, the city council approved the subdivision later in the month.

The Community Development Agency (CDA) approved the redevelopment plan itself in February and at their Monday, March 21 meeting, they reviewed the formal resolution that will go on to the city council for their approval.

The project calls for an expansion south of the current Fat Dogs location, to where the former Gable View Inn use to be before it was demolished.

High volume diesel pumps will be added to serve the, “significant semi-truck market,” according to Wilkinson Development, the owners of Fat Dogs. As a part of the plan, the current building will be remodeled and expanded to provide a new restaurant and travel center.

No tenant for the restaurant space has been named by Wilkinson Development so far.

A new canopy, underground piping and new pumps will be installed. Space will be created to the west of the pumps to allow for around 10 semi parking spots.

The expanding of the store will add 6,480 square feet to the location, making the total coverage after development 13,820 square feet. Five full time jobs plan to be added after expansion.

Development of the project is anticipated to start in May or June 2022.

Wilkinson Development has requested tax increment financing (TIF) assistance in the amount of $700,000, which would go to covering demolition, concrete and pipe and architecture costs. The total cost of the project will be around $5,348,500.00.

CDA member Seth McFarland noted the necessity of a project like this, but again expressed his concern at the amount of semi-truck traffic that could be turning off of Plum Creek Parkway (Highway 283) and if the existing turn lane could accommodate the volume.

Clarine Erickoff, Chief of Operations with Wilkinson Development, noted at a past meeting the company owns the former Sonic location, just to the south of the lot where the diesel pumps would be added. Access from this location could help alleviate turning traffic off of the parkway.

She did note there wasn’t any mention of this property in the plan because Wilkinson is involved in a lawsuit with the location since 2019 and will be heard before the Nebraska Supreme Court soon. Erickoff said they have the property deed in hand; they just can’t do anything with the property yet.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch asked the CDA members to think of the future use and access to the location and said Wilkinson will design a plan that will work for the space.

The CDA approved the resolution for the redevelopment plan.

The CDA also considered a third amendment to the agreement for The Row Redevelopment project.

The Row is located in southwest Lexington along Eisenhower Dr., the first 20 units were built as part of phase one of the redevelopment project. Phase two was to add 12 additional units on Roosevelt Dr.

Pepplitsch said the project ran into some delays in 2019 and then the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has caused further delays.

The third amendment adjusts the timing of the phasing of the project and the authorization of TIF indebtedness, now four TIF notes will be issued. The CDA approved the amendment.

During the roundtable discussion Pepplitsch said the CDA will meet in April where the Fat Dogs project will be finalized and a new redevelopment plan will be proposed.