LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners approved a permit for the sale of guns from a pawn shop in Darr during their meeting on Monday, July 3.

A conditional use permit had been filed by Kent Guthard to allow for gun sales from Second Hand Shooters, a pawn shop located at the same address, 75829 Road 426, as Busy Bones Butcher in Darr.

Dawson County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky said Guthard had previously sold guns from the location but was now seeking to do so under the regulations for a pawn shop.

The county planning commission noted that the permit met their specific criteria, Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook noted. There was no public comment made against the approval of the permit.

The next item had also been submitted by Guthard, an application for the rezoning of a 3.3 acre tract, located just north of the Busy Bones site currently zoned as Ag, to commercial.

Both Guthard and Rebecca Hinton were present. After the public hearing, the commissioners approved the application with a 60 day stipulation that the building on the site must be moved and the loose trash must be cleaned up.

The commissioners also held a public hearing for an amendment to the county’s zoning regulations regarding wind energy.

On May 15, the commissioners had approved their updated wind energy regulations after several months of discussion and public hearings.

The focus on wind energy came to a head when landowners around the Sumner area received a wind farm and easement agreement from NextEra Energy Resources of Juno Beach, Fla., in late 2022.

The documents were related to a “Canaday Wind Energy Center” that was proposed to be located in the county.

Area landowners, who were opposed to a wind farm being located in the area, appealed to the county commissioners, who approved a one year moratorium on wind farm applications in November 2022.

The amendment to the regulations regarded decommissioning.

The new amendment was a section that read, “A decommissioning plan shall be required to ensure that facilities are properly removed after their useful life. Decommissioning of a small wind energy system must occur in the event they are not in use for 12 consecutive months. The plan shall include provision for removal of all structures and foundations, restoration of soil and vegetation and a plan ensuring financial resources will be available to fully decommission this site. Dawson County may require the posting of a bond, letter of credit or the establishment of an escrow account to ensure proper decommissioning.”

The new section was approved unanimously.

Another public hearing for amendments to the county’s zoning regulations regarding Agricultural Residential Districts (AGR) zoning districts. After discussion the commissioners approved a change from 20 percent to 35 percent for the districts.

In other action, Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook presented her letter of resignation. It was received by the commissioners but no action was taken during the meeting, as there will be further discussions.

Regarding the remodel for the courthouse, the commissioners authorized Chairmen Rod Reynolds to to sign the WDesign Associates contract for the additional area remodel for the DMV and Original Court House hallway.

Two bids were approved by the commissioners; the first was for security fencing from the American Fence Company in the amount of $126,330.00.

The second was a bid for two dump truck from RDO Truck Centers for the cab/chassis’ only, for the total amount of $318,953.88.

There were also two presentations during the meeting, one from Kyle Joyce, Region II and Laurie Preitauer appeared with an agency update and Aaron Clark, Regional Director of Operation of Nextlink Internet appeared regarding broadband.

The commissioners also voted not to renew their USDA Wildlife agreement and tabled action on their catastrophic leave policy until their next meeting on July 14.

During the committee reports, Chairman Reynolds said he had met with CSI regarding furniture for the remodeled spaces in the courthouse.

During the board of equalization meeting, the board entered executive session by the request of Dawson County Deputy Attorney Katherine Kühn regarding the Tax Equalization and Review Commission (TERC) settlement for Mahadev Hosptiality LLC.

The meeting lasted around 10 minutes and no action was taken after closed session was ended.

There were also tax corrections for parcels owned by Maria Gutierrez Fajardo and Monte Wendell, MRW Farms, Inc.