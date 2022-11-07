CNPPID-DPPD charter amendments hearing date set

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors held their monthly meeting on Monday handling routine business while listening to reports and updates from management and staff. Among the topics discussed at Monday’s meeting were:
- The directors approved a purchase requisition for $344,267 for eight ½ ton 2023 Chevy Silverado fleet pickup trucks for the irrigation department and $138,137 for three additional ½ ton 2023 Chevy Silverado’s for the Gothenburg office. Central has been unable to obtain pickups for a few years because of various supply chain issues.
- The board gave authorization to management to finalize negotiations and enter into an amended and restated water services agreement with the State of Nebraska and a water service agreement for recharge and a parallel crediting agreement with the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program.
- The directors approved purchase of a three-year plan from Survalent Technology for $63,735 to support Central’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. The SCADA system allows Central to remotely control and monitor water and energy through its system canals, dams and hydroelectric facilitates.
- Directors approved a 2023 service agreement with Johnson Lake Development, Inc., (JLDI) for $58,925. The agreement covers communications, insurance and related services, yard waste landfill operations, contracted sanitation disposal services, and mowing some common areas at the lake.
- Irrigation and Water Services manager Scott Dicke announced personnel changes within the irrigation department. Steve Osterbuhr has been promoted to irrigation superintendent replacing the retired Van Fastenau. Mark Rupe will move into Osterbuhr’s previous role of irrigation area work coordinator and equipment operator.
- General Manager Devin Brundage reported on the Nebraska Power Review Board announcement that a hearing date of Dec. 16 to hear a petition to amend Central’s charter to consolidate with Dawson Public Power District has been set.
- Civil Engineer Tyler Thulin reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation was at 3221.9 feet as of Monday morning (41.2% of capacity), which is up one foot in the last 10 days. Inflows are between 1,000-1,100 cubic feet per second (cfs) and outflows remain at zero while NPPD continues work on Keystone Canal gates on the east end of Lake Ogallala. The maintenance project is scheduled to be finished around Nov. 20. He added that hydrocycling at the J-2 Hydroplant will end on Nov. 10.
- Personnel from Central, NPPD and area emergency response and law enforcement agencies will participate in an annual Emergency Action Plan (EAP) review and training seminar on Wednesday in North Platte. The EAP covers dams, siphons and canals from Kingsley Dam to Johnson Lake.