LEXINGTON — An ethanol plant helping child care providers seems like an unlikely partnership, but the COVID-19 pandemic has fostered numerous instances of community support, such as this.
Chief Industries donated hand sanitizer to five Lexington child care providers who were in need, according to Shonna Worth Assistant Vice President for Early Childhood with Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.
Chief Industries Director of Marketing and Communications Beth Frerichs said the production of hand sanitizer was a partnership between Chief Industries and Pacha Soap Company in Hastings.
She said the partnership was part of an effort to reach out to the needs of the communities in which Chief has a presence. Their first donations were made to hospitals and clinics, the second round went to essential workers.
Frerichs said the product was produced in Hastings by Chief and then bottled by Pacha Soap. The sanitizer was produced following all the regulations and standards, so it could see topical use as a sanitizer.
Rick Richter with Chief Industries in Lexington said the bottled product was dropped off at the plant and their first donations were to Plum Creek Medical Group and Plum Creek Market Place.
Richter also contacted Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sarah Neben for other areas which were in need, Neben indicated the child care providers were in need of sanitizer.
Richter reached out to Worth, saying Chief had hand sanitizer available for child care providers.
Worth spoke with five different child care providers in Lexington who were still open and serving children of essential workers, who indicated they had a need for hand sanitizer.
The Lexington child care providers who benefited from the donation were Amanda Berry, Carol Hinrich, Megan Sorenson, Ranae Lux and Vickie Unterseher.
Megan Sorenson currently cares for four children and was the one who picked up the sanitizer from Chief and delivered it to the other child care providers.
Sorenson said she was down to only half of her last bottle when she got the donation.
“We would definitely like to thank Rick at Chief Ethanol for reaching out to Shonna about donating this hand sanitizer to daycare providers,” Sorenson said, “ It’s great to see the ethanol plants helping out with this storage. Also, Pacha Soap in Hastings helped make and donate these as well.”
Amanda Berry said was in need of sanitizer so she could be safe when shopping for groceries.
Berry said she, “Wanted to have some hand sanitizer on hand so when I went to the store to purchase groceries for daycare I could immediately sanitize my hands when I reached my car before I could wash them when getting to my house.”
Berry is currently caring for seven to 10 children daily.
“I am very thankful for Chief’s generosity to daycare providers by providing the hand sanitizer,” said Berry, “We are having a very hard time finding hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes and Lysol spray for our daycares.”
Ranae Lux said she was looking on finding materials to make her own hand sanitizer when she received the donation. She cares for 10 children.
“I’m very grateful for the donation,” Lux said, “With the rapid increase in Dawson County, I’m glad this is helping me to do everything I can to keep my family and daycare kiddos safe and healthy.”
Carol Hinrich is currently at half capacity but her families all have essential jobs.
I’m committed to them so they may continue to help our community, and the health care system,” Hinrich said, “Disinfecting every day, and the availability of Lysol products is a concern as well. Thank you to Chief Industries for the hand sanitizer.”
Vickie Unterseher said she received six bottles and the timing of the delivery worked because she was on her last bottle and could not find any more, noting it was all on back order.
Unterseher said she is currently caring for five children.
“I would like to send a special thank you to Chief Industries for the donation,” said Unterseher, “Keeping my children as safe as possible is my top priority.”
