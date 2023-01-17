Central, Dawson execs: Merger opponents late to the party

HOLDREGE – It’s all about the future.

That’s how two key executives of south-central Nebraska irrigation and power districts sum up what’s driving the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District.

Central’s General Manager Devin Brundage and Dawson’s General Manager Gwen Kautz say the merger is necessary to ensure stable electrical rates and to protect and capitalize on the region’s critical water and power resources. However, Brundage and Kautz worry about a group of Holdrege area irrigators’ efforts to derail the consolidation.

Work on the proposed merger began two years ago, and on Oct. 24 directors of the two districts voted to approve the merger.

As of last week, Citizens Opposed to the Merger had 75 members and $225,000 in the bank. Also, the Power Review Board has granted standing to the opposition group. That means Citizens Opposed to the Merger can officially register objections when the state review board meets on Feb. 15 in Lincoln.

“Why didn’t they come sooner so we could address their concerns? We wanted to know if there were negatives so we could address them,” Kautz said during an interview with The Hub last week.

She and Brundage said in the interview that Central and Dawson boards each conducted 22 regular meetings during the past two years. Those meetings, along with informational sessions in communities affected by the merger, were opportunities for stakeholders and community members to learn more and share their concerns.

Brundage and Kautz said both of their organizations agreed that the merger must be advantageous to Central’s irrigators and Dawson’s electrical customers. Both entities also agreed that the merger should do no harm to stakeholders or to employees of the two districts.

Discussions were open to the public so that people who could be affected by the consolidation knew what was happening. However, the Citizens Opposed to the Merger group contends that the joint board meeting and merger vote on Oct. 24 came at the height of fall harvest so many farmers and ranchers were unable to attend the meeting. Citizens Opposed to the Merger also complained about the proposed governance of the consolidated districts.

Today, Central and Dawson have combined board membership of 23. Six years and three election cycles after the merger is complete, the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District Board will shrink to 14 members. Citizens Opposed to the Merger complain that just six of the 14 board members will represent irrigators, while the remainder will represent power consumers and counties where major assets such as Lake McConaughy, Kingsley Dam and other hydroelectric facilities are located.

Kautz said a governance steering committee will evaluate the representation issue and that changes to the board structure could occur.

Brundage and Kautz said they foresee a shifting landscape of contested and shrinking water resources. They also believe a 30% increase in electrical demand will occur in the future. They say that such a dramatic change could result in power grid instability.

Central Nebraskans experienced grid instability during the deep freeze of 2021 during forced power rationing across the central U.S. The blackouts prevented the collapse of electrical infrastructure in the plains region, but left many people wondering why the electrical grid was in such peril.

Economic development in south-central Nebraska could account for a major share of the 30% increase in Dawson’s electrical demand. Kautz pointed out that Kearney Area Ag Producers Alliance has grown into Dawson’s largest power consumer and that KAAPA’s continued success will require a reliable, low cost power supply.

The future could bring multiple changes in how the region’s water resources are used and protected.

Brundage said recently announced long-term agreements will enhance groundwater recharge from Central’s canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. Through the years, water carried in Central canals has percolated into the local aquifer, creating a mound of groundwater. Protecting the mound is among the issues of concern for the Citizens Opposed to the Merger.

Last week, Central announced major agreements that could soften merger opponents’ worries about the groundwater mound.

Under last week’s agreements, the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program will provide $9.15 million for groundwater aquifer recharge services associated with the Phelps Canal and Elwood Reservoir for up to 20 years. The PRIPP also is providing Central $2 million to assist with the $2.3 million Elwood Dam seepage mitigation project to help support those recharge activities.

In addition, the state of Nebraska – through the Department of Natural Resources and partnerships with Tri-Basin and Central Platte natural resources districts – will provide up to $19.1 million to divert water into the E65 Canal, Phelps Canal, Elwood Reservoir and several Waterfowl Production Areas to provide groundwater recharge during the next 15 years.

Brundage and Kautz say that pooling Central and Dawson resources is the best way to thrive and survive in the future.

Exercising political clout will be important, Brundage said, if the state of Nebraska proceeds with the Perkins County Canal proposal. Last year then-Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts proposed building a canal to carry South Platte River water from northeast Colorado into southwest Nebraska.

In that proposal, Nebraska would utilize a century-old water right to the South Platte water. If Nebraska fails to build the canal, it risks losing the water to Colorado.

Brundage said the canal could supply water for important uses in Nebraska, such as cooling the coal-fired Gerald Gentleman power plant at Sutherland. Without South Platte water, Lake McConaughy must supply water for the Platte River.

Kautz and Brundage said the merger of their power and irrigation districts is a complicated topic, especially from a fiscal perspective.

Both districts bring assets to the proposed merger. According to Brundage, the merged Central and Dawson districts would produce $1 billion annually in economic activity.

Dawson has 24,000 customers and in 2022 logged power sales of $71 million. Dawson has $56 million in bonded debt, but it has 5,700 miles of powerlines and $247 million in plant assets.

Central has a $90 million cash reserve and no debt. Among annual revenues, irrigation deliveries brought in $4 million in 2022, lot fees paid by homeowners at Central’s lakes amounted to $1.5 million, and recharge agreements were $700,000. Hydroelectric generation earned Central about $10 million, but revenues from power sales vary widely depending upon the climate’s effect on electrical demand.

Currently, Central has a limited ability to incur debt, but that would be less of an issue for the consolidated Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.

It’s estimated the cost savings resulting from the merger will be about $11.4 million during the first seven years.

Kautz said informational meetings at locations in the counties affected by the proposed merger were sparsely attended. Although she wishes the crowds would have been larger, Kautz said support for the merger was strong among people with decades of experience: managers, administrators and board members of the two districts.

“There were 23 board members, 12 department managers, a consultant with an excellent background and two general managers who felt this merger was good for their customers and stakeholders,” Kautz said. “Granted, five board members were not in favor of it – as is their right – but you can’t dismiss that many years of service dedicated to their industry and label them as not knowing what they are doing.”

Brundage said it’s been exciting to plow through details of the proposed merger. He said the consulting firm Power System Engineering helped boil the complex topics into understandable terms for staff, administration and board members.

Brundage said as he watched the pieces of the merger fall into place he couldn’t avoid reflecting upon the events and the visionaries who made it possible to build Lake McConaughy, the Central canal system and other facilities.