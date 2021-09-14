CASA hosting street chalk competition to raise awareness for cause, need of volunteers

LEXINGTON — The Dawson/Gosper County CASA office is participating in a statewide street chalk competition to raise awareness for their cause and the need for more volunteers.

The competition runs until 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. Residents can create various street chalk art pieces and submit them to CASA for the chance to win prize money.

The Nebraska CASA Association stated the competition is not only about raising awareness about the need for more CASA volunteers but to spread the word about the organization’s advocacy for children.

The winner, to be announced on Friday, Sept. 24, will receive $500. There will also be $250 and $100 given to the second and third place finishers, respectively. There will be $50 awarded for the categories of best children’s piece, best family piece and the people’s choice.

Participants can submit a photo of their art, preferably with the chalk artist in the photo to the Dawson/Gosper County office at joanna.castaneda@dawsoncounty.ne.org or text the submission to 308-325-8647.

The submissions will be judged by the state organization based originality and creativity, interpretation and execution of the CASA mission and the need for more volunteers and the overall design.