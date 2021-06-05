Bruce Treffer retires as Dawson County Extension Educator, reflects on 43 years

Treffer worked especially in the field of animal science and worked with producers and feedlots to become more sustainable and profitable.

The biggest change in the field over the years was technology, Treffer said, when he first started out he had a slide rule and then was able to upgrade to a calculator. Computers also became a necessary tool, going from the old card readers, to the software systems of today.

“The technology has changed dramatically,” said Treffer, “there is something new every year.”

Another change Treffer noted was the Extension moving from generalist work, to much more specialization. For instance, the Extension educator position requires a Master’s degree and trainings, such as tractor safety, are now done by experts.

Treffer recalled his work with 4-H, noting children have become much busier as more opportunities have become available. He said it was pleasing to see multiple generations of a family come up through 4-H and then go on to be leaders in their community.

He also said there satisfaction with seeing people succeed in 4-H where they might not have otherwise due to the wide range of opportunity it provides.