Bonneville DAR Chapter donates funds toward Dawson County Children’s Museum move

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Children’s Museum received a $1,000 donation from the Bonneville Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter to help aid the move for the organization into the former Pizza Hut location in Lexington.

The donation was presented by the DAR chapter to board members of the Dawson County Children’s Museum on Friday, March 18.

Pat Longly, president of the museum’s board and her husband, James Longly, acquired the former Pizza Hut location earlier this year and are in the middle of renovating the space.

James said extensive water damage in the building occurred after it closed its doors and that has necessitated gutting the interior of the structure. The iconic, “Pizza Hut” roof has also been removed.

Walls will be built to create stations for the various centers the museum has at its current location on Washington St. The bathrooms are also being remodeled to ensure that they are handicap accessible.

June 1 is the target date for opening the new museum location; this coincides with the lease expiring at their current Washington St. location.

Pat Longly started the Children’s Museum organization in 2011 after she retired from teaching. The organization originally operated out of the Lexington Public Library, hosting events on Saturdays.

In 2019, the museum found its first space to call its own on N. Washington St. and has operated there since; they did have to close their doors for a brief period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened with safety measures in place.

As an all-volunteer organization, the museum welcomes the help of interested community members in staffing shifts. If interested in this opportunity, contact museum director Pat Longly.

The mission of the Dawson County Children’s Museum, according to their website," is to offer children and adults the opportunity to explore areas of science, math, social studies and fine arts through free play, exploration and demonstration."

The Lexington Pizza Hut location closed its doors in early 2021. Joseph Unger, a spokesman for Pizza Hut, said the lease was set to expire at the time.