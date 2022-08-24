BHA Real Estate brings Chalk-the-Walk event to Johnson Lake

JOHNSON LAKE — BHA Real Estate is putting on an event at Johnson Lake that encourages individuals of all ages, families, neighborhoods, businesses, and organizations to get outside on the Hike and Bike Trail and create chalk art. The 1st Annual Chalk-the-Walk at Johnson Lake is a week-long event where participants take to the trail with chalk in hand and create something positive for all to see!

"This is a simple yet powerful way to put some happiness into the world," said Jacey Edson, Associate Broker and co-creator of the Chalk the Walk at Johnson Lake.

You can participate from Aug.29 – Sept. 3, by chalking positive messages or beautiful art on the Johnson Lake Hike & Bike Trail and sharing them with others across the area. The 1st annual Chalk the Walk at Johnson Lake event takes place anywhere along the trail all throughout the week with the sole purpose of infusing as many people as possible with some much-needed joy and inspiration.

Patti Johnson, Associate Broker and co-creator of the event continued, “The Johnson Lake community is truly one of the best - there is something so special about the people here and the laid-back atmosphere. This lake event is a natural fit. Write positive messages, have fun doing it, and spread some joy while you’re at it!”

Participating is easy. Just join the Facebook group: Chalk the Walk at Johnson Lake | BHA Real Estate (www.facebook.com/groups/bhachalkthewalk), chalk uplifting messages or art on the trail the week before Labor Day, take a photo and share your messages on Facebook or other social media with #BHAChalkWalk. They ask that you text a photo to a BHA agent to enter it into the Fan Favorite competition.

Then stroll along the trail and enjoy a playground of inspiration and optimism!

Learn more and register for your chance to win some great prizes at www.bharealestate.com/chalkthewalk

Chalk will be provided by BHA Real Estate to all registered participants!