Bertrand Fire Chief issues open burning ban in district until further notice

BERTRAND — Bertrand Chief Kevin Stehl has issued an opening burning ban in the Bertrand Fire District due to the ongoing fire weather conditions.

Chief Stehl said the burn ban is in place until further notice.

Examples of open burning include, burning of yard waste, outdoor fire pits, campfires and burn barrels. Any caught doing any open burning are subject to a fine and may be billed for the suppression cost.

Red Flag Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service – Hastings for the past 10 days in a row due to the ongoing drought conditions, low humidity and high winds.

On April 7, a 35,000 acre wildfire burned its way through Gosper and Frontier counties, over 40 different fire departments from across the state and Kansas took part in working to get the fire contained.