LEXINGTON — After operating for firework stands in Lexington for 58 years, Bernie and Pat Valish have sold their operation to Corey and Kayla Urban.

The Valish’s stand along Adams St. and semi-trailer in the parking lot of Plum Creek Market Place have been fixtures of local firework operations for decades.

Bernie Valish said they opened their first stand in 1964 after seeing how successful a friend’s stand was, even with the inventory that was available at the time.

Valish recalled when he was younger, only the grocery stores would carry fireworks and would clear out their backrooms to sell their products.

He said he remembers coming to town on a Saturday evening to buy fireworks and the room being crowded with kids.

The Valish’s intention was with the stand was to garner addition income and stop after their children and went through college. However, when artillery shells and later 500 gram fireworks became available for public use, it provided a huge boost in sales and kept them at it, Valish said.

Valish noted the inventory today versus what they had back in the 1960s doesn’t even compare.

The firework stand on Adams St. that the Valish’s have operated has been at that location for over 40 years. Later the couple added the semi-trailer on the south side of town in the Sav-A-Lot, now Plum Creek Market Place, parking lot.

Valish noted that he could not have run the operation for as long as he has without the support and held of his wife, Pat. He said she did all of the account and deposits, as well as helping to run stand.

Pat, more often than not, could be found during the sales season greeting and helping customers at their semi-trailer location.

“She did as much, if not more than I did,” Valish said.

Valish noted he had hoped to run the operation for at least two more years to reach 60, but for health reasons they made the decision to sell this year.

When asked about memories he would have after running the operation for nearly six decades, he said seeing the generations of loyal customers grow up, from children, to adults and now some are even grandparents themselves.

The enthusiasm and excitement of the kids running up to the stand, with whatever coins they could scrounge up, is also something that Valish said he will remember. “Kids love fireworks,” he said with a smile.

When asked about the sale to the Urbans, Valish said he had spoken with Corey Urban several years ago, who was interested in buying the operation. After the Valishs made the decision to sell, they contacted the Urbans who readily agreed.

Valish said it means a lot to Pat and himself that a young family is willing and able to do the hard work. He said he was happy to sell to a couple who is raising a family and is not afraid of hard work.

For his part, Corey Urban said he had been involved in firework operations around Lexington for the past several years. He said when the Valishs contacted him, he jumped at the chance.

Urban said July 4 is a big holiday for his family and they always shoot off “a ton” of fireworks. He said after knowing the product so well, it just made sense to get into the business.

He noted the past two years have been instructive in what type of fireworks people in Lexington like and are willing to purchase. Urban also echoed Valish in saying that children love fireworks.

Asked about the future, Urban said they are considering expanding to other communities, but promise to bring the best prices and best products to their operation.

Urban is assisted in the operation by his wife Kayla and their two daughters, Chloe and Aspen. He said they are a family run business and his children are just as much a part of the operation as he and his wife are.

Valish said he wishes the Urbans the best and can’t thank them enough for stepping in to take over the operation.

Valish also took time to thank all of the loyal customers who have shopped from their stands year after year.