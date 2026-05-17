Top Story Spotlight Topical Tyler Buesing’s Hot Wheels exchange box brings joy to Gothenburg Ashley Mohler May 17, 2026 May 17, 2026 0 Tyler Buesing was inspired by his childhood memories and community engagement to open a free Hot Wheels exchange in his front yard on Lake Avenue in Gothenburg. Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashley Mohler GOTHENBURG — It was the first warm day of the year when Tyler Buesing was inspired to bring joy to his home community with Hot Wheels toy cars.kAm(:E9 >6>@C:6D @7 9:D 49:=59@@5 :? E96 324< @7 9:D >:?5[ 96 9:5 E9C66 w@E (966=D 2E 6249 @7 v@E96?3FC8’D A2C<D 2?5 E96? A@DE65 :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Lexington residents pressed city leaders Tuesday for answers on jobs after the Tyson plant closure, as families weigh whether they can stay in… Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Tension was evident in the Lexington City Council chambers on Tuesday, May 12, as residents continued to raise concerns about the upkeep of Gr… Unofficial Dawson County election results Dawson County voters cast 2,389 ballots in Tuesday’s primary election. See results in local and state races here. Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS Dawson/Gosper County CASA partnered with local nonprofits to bring the Love in the Backpack Project to life. 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