50th Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational is Sept. 26 Press Release Aug 14, 2026 22 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — The 50th Annual Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Pressey Wildlife Management Area in Custer County.kAm%9:D 7C66 6G6?E :D @A6? E@ J@FE9 286D `` 2?5 @=56C H9@ 42? AC@G6 E96J 92G6 4@>A=6E65 wF?E6C t5F42E:@? 2?5 92G6 ?@E 8C25F2E65 9:89 D49@@=]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm!2CE:4:A2?ED 7:C6 c_ DE2?5:?8 D9@ED 2E >6E2= D:=9@F6EE6 E2C86EDi `_ 6249 2E cc[ ee[ gc 2?5 `_h J2C5D] %96J 4@>A6E6 :?5:G:5F2==J 2?5 @? E62>D :? 5:776C6?E 4=2DD:7:42E:@?D]k^AmkAmu:CDE\E:>6 D9@@E6CD C646:G6 @?6 7C66 3@I @7 ]aa 2>>F?:E:@?]k^Am kAmu:?5 56E2:=D 2?5 C68:DEC2E:@? :?7@C>2E:@? 2E E96 42=6?52C 6?ECJ 2E k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEAi^^~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@GQm~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@Gk^2m] t2C=J C68:DEC2E:@? :D AC676CC65 3FE E96J 2=D@ H:== 36 E2<6? E96 52J @7 E96 6G6?E]k^Am People are also reading… Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Aristh Rodriguez-Linares takes the stand in state’s case against him Monday Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial Defendant Rodriguez-Linares continues testimony Tuesday Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it Greyson Bjorkman powers Carpet Land to winning start at World Series Court hears from 3 witnesses Friday morning in Rodriguez-Linares trial Registration open for 5th Annual Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium in Kearney Nebraska, Creighton volleyball will be televised on Nebraska Public Media Wings and Wine fundraiser to benefit Blanche Senior Scholarship set for Aug. 20 After another defeat, Dodgers hope Skubal, Snell can snap team out of funk Bulldozers roll into national park to build Trump border wall Cozad's Landon Baker earns Good Life, Great Journey Scholarship through Nebraska Department of Transportation Toys 'R' Us sweetens offerings at Westroads Mall with new cafe kAm%C@A9:6D 2?5 >652=D H:== 36 2H2C565]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court A jury found Aristh Rodriguez-Linares guilty of manslaughter and two other felonies Wednesday in Dawson County District Court. 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Elm Creek FCA sponsor Jadyn Ehresman said it was a special feeling to see people from different areas of central Nebraska at the park to give … Aristh Rodriguez-Linares takes the stand in state’s case against him Monday In lengthy testimony Monday, Aristh Rodriguez-Linares took the stand in Dawson County District Court Monday, as he faces three Class 1 felonie… Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial The opening statements and first witness testimonies were heard Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the case against Aristh Rodriguez-Linares of Lexington in … Defendant Rodriguez-Linares continues testimony Tuesday As the case against Aristh Rodriguez-Linares resumed Tuesday, the defendant was back on the stand questioned by Defense Attorney David Tarrell… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Omaha police provide update during "emergency situation" in North Omaha Counties with the most gun deaths Counties with the most gun deaths Nebraska's Skyler Pierce full press conference from Aug. 13, 2026 Nebraska's Skyler Pierce full press conference from Aug. 13, 2026 Nebraska's Teraya Sigler full press conference from Aug. 13, 2026 Nebraska's Teraya Sigler full press conference from Aug. 13, 2026