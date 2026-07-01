Top Story Spotlight Gothenburg Pony Express Rodeo offers kids and veterans nights in celebration of Independence Day Ashley Mohler Jul 1, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Gothenburg Pony Express Rodeo returns for its annual Independence Day weekend event, featuring two performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. with special nights honoring children and veterans.kAmz:5D }:89E 2E E96 C@56@ :D uC:52J[ yF=J b] r9:=5C6? J@F?86C E92? `a C646:G6 7C66 25>:DD:@?]k^AmkAm(9:=6 E96 C@56@ 368:?D 2E fib_ A]>][ 49:=5C6? H9@ H2?E E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? >FEE@? 3FDE:?8 42? D:8? FA 2E d A]>]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 >FEE@? 3FDE:?8[ J@F?8 4@?E6DE2?ED 2C6 A=2465 @? D966A 2?5 2EE6>AE E@ 9@=5 @? 2D =@?8 2D A@DD:3=6 27E6C E96 82E6D @A6? 2?5 E96 2?:>2=D C246 E9C@F89 E96 2C6?2] %96 6G6?E 368:?D 2E dib_ A]>]k^Am People are also reading… Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Love Island watch party specials at the bar Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 Nebraska's biggest high school girls basketball transfers of the summer Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Lexington City Council approves downtown storefront church's conditional use permit USA shifts all focus to Bosnia and Herzegovina in round of 32: 'We'll be ready' What to know about America’s 250th celebration in your town Taylor Kramer places fourth at IEA Nationals in Fort Worth City of Lincoln files complaints over West O storage units without permits kAmx? AC6G:@FD J62CD[ >FEE@? 3FDE:?8 92D 366? =:>:E65 E@ 49:=5C6? 286D h 2?5 J@F?86C H9@ H6:89 e_ A@F?5D @C =6DD] pD @7 E9:D HC:E:?8[ @C82?:K6CD 92G6 ?@E 2??@F?465 H96E96C E9@D6 C6BF:C6>6?ED H:== C6>2:? E96 D2>6 E9:D J62C]k^AmkAm%96 C@56@ H:== 2=D@ 762EFC6 2 42=7 D4C2>3=6[ H96C6 49:=5C6? 6?E6C E96 2C6?2 2?5 C246 E@ 42E49 2 42=7 2?5 C6>@G6 E96 C:33@? 2EE24965 E@ :E]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmuC665@> }:89E :D $2EFC52J[ yF=J d[ H96C6 '6E6C2?D 2?5 24E:G6 >:=:E2CJ >6>36CD C646:G6 7C66 25>:DD:@?]k^Am kAm%96C6 H:== 36 D=24< C@56@ A6C7@C>2?46D 2E g 2]>] 3@E9 uC:52J 2?5 $2EFC52J]k^Am kAmr@?46DD:@?D H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 E9C@F89@FE 3@E9 ?:89ED @7 E96 6G6?E[ 2?5 2 366C 82C56? H:== 2=D@ 36 @A6?]k^AmkAmpEE6?566D 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 4964< @FE E96 3C@?K6 9@CD6 DE2EF6 =@42E65 2E E96 C@56@ 2C6?2] xE H2D 56D:8?65 3J r9C:D }2G2CC@ 2?5 5@?2E65 3J E96 E96 =2E6 y24< ~DE6C82C5 2?5 72>:=J]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 G:56@ A@DE65 @? E96 !@?J tIAC6DD #@56@ u2463@@< A286[ 2??@F?46C %925 |4s6C>@EE D2:5 >@C6 E92? c__ 4@?E6DE2?ED 92G6 D:8?65 FA E@ 4@>A6E6 E9:D J62C]k^Am kAmp5>:DD:@? :D S`a[ 2?5 E:4<6ED H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 2E E96 82E6]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E E96 v@E96?3FC8 !@?J tIAC6DD #@56@ u2463@@< A286 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]72463@@<]4@>^8@E96?3FC8C@56@Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm72463@@<]4@>^8@E96?3FC8C@56@k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail The most recent employee arrested was accused of sending explicit text messages and videos to a Douglas County youth confined at the Kearney c… Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies A 46-year-old Lexington man has been charged with multiple felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. The week's business buzz includes coffee and kitties, a new Goodwill store, a "hole" new ballgame in Lincoln's doughnut scene and more. Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Crossroads Mission Avenue is preparing to open its new homeless shelter in Lexington. Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video How to keep your AC running in the summer Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board Birthright citizenship survives in major SCOTUS ruling Birthright citizenship survives in major SCOTUS ruling