Top Story Spotlight Dawson County locals graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Jessica Kennedy May 11, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record 3,885 degrees during commencement exercises May 8-9.kAm%96 b[fea 8C25F2E6D 2C6 7C@> e` 4@F?EC:6Dj cd &]$] DE2E6D 2?5 E96 s:DEC:4E @7 r@=F>3:2j 2?5 ab_\A=FD }63C2D<2 4@>>F?:E:6D]k^AmkAm!:??24=6 q2?< pC6?2 9@DE65 2 46C6>@?J 7@C DEF56?ED 62C?:?8 8C25F2E6 2?5 AC@76DD:@?2= 568C66D |2J g 2?5 EH@ 46C6>@?:6D 7@C E9@D6 62C?:?8 32496=@C’D 568C66D |2J h] p r@==686 @7 {2H 46C6>@?J E@@< A=246 |2J h 2E E96 q@3 s6G2?6J $A@CED r6?E6C]k^Am k9bm{t)x}v%~}k^9bmkF=mk=:mr2>:==6 z6?52== p?56CD@?[ r@==686 @7 qFD:?6DD[ q2496=@C @7 $4:6?46 :? 3FD:?6DD 25>:?:DEC2E:@?k^=:mk=:my@D6 #] vF6CC6C@\wFCE25@ yC][ r@==686 @7 pC49:E64EFC6[ q2496=@C @7 $4:6?46 :? 56D:8?k^=:mk=:mp>J wFJ }8FJ6?[ r@==686 @7 qFD:?6DD[ q2496=@C @7 $4:6?46 :? 3FD:?6DD 25>:?:DEC2E:@?k^=:mk=:my@ y@=6?6 t>>2=:?6 ~2<=6J[ r@==686 @7 pCED 2?5 $4:6?46D[ q2496=@C @7 pCEDk^=:mk=:m}2E2=:6 #6?E6C:2\}@G2<[ r@==686 @7 pC49:E64EFC6[ q2496=@C @7 $4:6?46 :? 56D:8? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures The group of Lexington citizens is asking for answers from the city about the maintenance of Greenwood Cemetery. 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington High School held their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 3, in the high school gymnasium. Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame The late Barb Bierman Batie was the 2026 inductee into the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame, honored April 25. 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