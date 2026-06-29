Top Story Spotlight National publication highlights Nebraska’s behavioral health workforce model Jessica Kennedy Jun 29, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A paper published recently in the journal "Psychiatric Services" describes how Nebraska turned $25.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding into a coordinated behavioral health workforce initiative, and how the model is drawing attention from federal agencies and other states. kAm%96 DEF5J[ Q{6G6C28:?8 6>6C86?4J C6=:67 7F?5:?8 7@C 3692G:@C2= 962=E9 H@C<7@C46 56G6=@A>6?Ei !@=:4J =6DD@?D 7C@> }63C2D<2VD 6IA6C:6?46[Q H2D =65 3J y6DD:42 qF496[ 5:C64E@C @7 E96 p#!p 2H2C5D AC@8C2> 2E qwtr}]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies A 46-year-old Lexington man has been charged with multiple felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail The most recent employee arrested was accused of sending explicit text messages and videos to a Douglas County youth confined at the Kearney c… Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. The week's business buzz includes coffee and kitties, a new Goodwill store, a "hole" new ballgame in Lincoln's doughnut scene and more. Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake. Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain After exiting a closed session Monday night, the Lexington School Board unanimously authorized the deposit of the condemnation award in the am… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions