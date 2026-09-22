Top Story Spotlight Good Samaritan highlights fall prevention on first day of Fall Press Release Sep 22, 2026 Sep 22, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — With the arrival of fall, CHI Health Good Samaritan is alerting the community of a “silent epidemic” that threatens the independence of millions of older adults: accidental falls.kAmu2==D 2C6 E96 =625:?8 42FD6 @7 562E9 7@C E9@D6 @G6C ed[ 244@F?E:?8 7@C c]d >:==:@? 6>6C86?4J 56A2CE>6?E G:D:ED 2??F2==J 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 r6?E6CD 7@C s:D62D6 r@?EC@= 2?5 !C6G6?E:@?]k^AmkAms2E2 D9@HD E92E gbT @7 9:A 7C24EFC6 562E9D 2C6 5:C64E=J =:?<65 E@ 72==D[ 2?5 3642FD6 72==:?8 @?46 5@F3=6D E96 C:D< @7 2 D64@?5 :?4:56?E[ @77:4:2=D 2C6 FC8:?8 :>>65:2E6 AC6G6?E2E:G6 24E:@?]k^Am kAm“u2==:?8 :D ?@E 2? :?6G:E23=6 C6DF=E @7 28:?8[” D2JD %C24J #256>2496C[ #}[ EC2F>2 AC6G6?E:@?[ v@@5 $2>2C:E2?] “x? 724E[ >@DE 72==D 42? 36 2G@:565 3J 255C6DD:?8 4@>>@? 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So he changed it Lexington wins home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday Ethan Atchison throws 4 touchdowns, runs for 1 in Cozad’s shutout of Broken Bow Dale Thomas Krings Pink Fest raises funds for Dawson County cancer care Paul Hammel: Growth of data centers and AI prompt reconsideration by state leaders Dawson County Democrats to hold Volunteer Fair Sept. 26 at Lexington library Lexington's Patrick Martin claims fifth NSRA tie-down roping year-end title Lutheran Family Services awarded $2.4M Rural Health Transformation Grant to expand behavioral health services in North Platte Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%@ AC6G6?E :?;FC:6D[ #256>2496C C64@>>6?5D E96D6 DE6AD E@ 96=A 4C62E6 2 92K2C5\7C66 9@>6ik^AmkF=mk=:mkAms64=FEE6Ci r=62C 92==H2JD 2?5 C@@>D @7 =@@D6 :E6>D[ 4@C5D[ 2?5 E9C@H CF8Dk^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm|2:?E2:? tG6? $FC7246Di #6A2:C 3C@<6? @C F?6G6? 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