Top Story Spotlight Know when and where to fish to keep summer fishing edge Press Release Jul 9, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anglers can use all the help they can get in the heat of summer when fishing gets tough.kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm%96J[ 2?5 E96:C 32:ED[ C62==J 2C6 FA 282:?DE 2== E96 4@>A6E:E:@? :? E96 H2E6C] z?@H:?8 H96? 2?5 H96C6 E@ 7:D9 42? >2<6 2== E96 5:776C6?46]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm“sFC:?8 E96 DF>>6C[ 7:D9 92G6 D@ >F49 ?2EFC2= AC6J E@ 62E[” s2CJ= q2F6C[ 7:D96C:6D @FEC6249 AC@8C2> >2?286C 7@C E96 }63C2D<2 v2>6 2?5 !2C<D r@>>:DD:@?[ D2:5] “tG6CJE9:?8 :D 2E :ED A62<]”k^Am kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmq2F6C D2:5 E92E H:E9 E96 H2C> DF>>6C H2E6C[ 7:D9 2C6 7665:?8 2D >F49 @C >@C6 E92? 2?J @E96C E:>6 @7 E96 J62C]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Final defendant in 2023 North Omaha mass shooting takes plea; 60 years in prison possible Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail Omaha students get moment to shine at World Cup game in Kansas City Sarah Neben: Happy 250th birthday, America Hundreds line the streets of Sumner for the annual Fourth of July parade Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 Omaha man, 19, receives probation after fatal 2024 downtown shooting kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm“%96J 5@?’E DA6?5 2D >F49 E:>6 =@@<:?8 7@C 7@@5[ D@ E96 7665:?8 A6C:@5D 2C6 D9@CE6C[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmq642FD6 @7 E92E[ 96 D2:5[ E96 “AC:>6 E:>6D” E@ 7:D9[ H96? E96J >@DE =:<6=J H:== 36 7665:?8[ 2C6 62C=J 2?5 =2E6 :? E96 52J @C 27E6C 52C<]k^Am kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm~?46 7:D9:?8[ q2F6C D2JD 2?8=6CD D9@F=5 “7:?5 J@FC 36DE DA@ED]”k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm%92E 42? :?4=F56 5C@A\@77D[ A=246D H96C6 2? 23F?52?46 @7 ?2EFC2= 32:E :D D66?[ 2?5 A=246D E92E 4@?46?EC2E6 32:E 2?5 7:D9]k^Am kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm“p?8=6CD H2?E E@ 36 @? E9@D6 DA@ED 5FC:?8 E96 36DE E:>6D[” q2F6C D2:5]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm~? C6D6CG@:CD[ 5@?’E 7@C86E E@ 7:D9 A@:?ED 2?5 @? D>2==6C H2E6CD 7:D9 “2>3FD9” DA@ED DF49 2D F?56C 5@4<D[ A:6CD[ @G6C92?8:?8 EC66D[ 2?5 :? 2BF2E:4 G686E2E:@?]k^Am kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmu:D9[ 6DA64:2==J :? :CC:82E:@? C6D6CG@:CD[ E6?5 E@ DE2CE >@G:?8 566A6C :? E96 DF>>6C 3642FD6 E96 H2E6C DE2CED E@ 5C@A H:E9 :CC:82E:@? C6=62D6D]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm“~? 2? 6G6?:?8 H96? 7:D9 2C6 7665:?8[ E96J DE:== >:89E 36 324< E@H2C5 D92==@H H2E6C 3FE[ :? 86?6C2=[ H6’C6 8@:?8 E@ DE2CE 7:D9:?8 566A6C 2D E96 DF>>6C 8@6D @?[” q2F6C D2:5]k^Am kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmx? 86?6C2=[ 2?8=6CD D9@F=5 7:D9 AC6D6?E2E:@?D 2E 2 72DE6C A246 :? E96 H2C>6C H2E6C[ 3FE ?@E ?646DD2C:=J 2=H2JD]k^Am kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm“*@F 42? 7:D9 72DE E@ 4@G6C E96 H2E6C E@ 7:?5 D@>6 7:D9 E92E 2C6 7665:?8 C2E96C E92? 9F?<6C:?8 5@H? 2?5 7:D9:?8 D=@H 2?5 E62D6 E96> :?E@ 3:E:?8[” q2F6C D2:5]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmp?8=6CD H9@ 7:D9 C6D6CG@:CD 7@C H9:E6 32DD @C H:A6CD D9@F=5 36 =@@<:?8 7@C 8F==D 7665:?8 @? 32:E7:D9]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm%9@D6 32:E7:D9 H:== 2EEC24E H9:E6 32DD 2?5 H:A6CD 3FE 2=D@ H2==6J6D 2?5 492??6= 42E7:D9]k^Am kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm%9F?56CDE@C>D >2J 36 76H 2?5 72C 36EH66?[ 3FE 2?8=6CD H9@ 2C6 :? E96 C:89E A=246 2E E96 C:89E E:>6 42? E2<6 25G2?E286]k^Am kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm“x7 J@F 42? 36 C:89E :? 7C@?E @7 2 E9F?56CDE@C>[ :E 42? 36 2 8C62E 3:E6[” q2F6C D2:5] “*@F H2?E E@ 7:D9 C:89E FA 2D =2E6 2D J@F 42? F?E:= :E’D ?@E D276 2?J>@C6]”k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmq2F6C D2:5 DF>>6C :D 2 8C62E E:>6 E@ 7:D9 2 D4F> 7C@8 @? A:ED 2?5 A@?5D 7@C =2C86>@FE9 32DD 2?5 8C2DD9@AA6CD 7@C 492??6= 42E7:D9 2?5 8C2DD9@AA6C A2EE6C?D 7@C A2?7:D9 2?5 EC@FE]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @? 7:D9:?8 :? }63C2D<2[ G:D:E k2 E:E=6lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEADi^^=:?<D\`]8@G56=:G6CJ]4@>^r{_^9EEAiYauYau@FE5@@C?63C2D<2]8@GYau7:D9YbuFE>0>65:F>l6>2:=YaeFE>0D@FC46l8@G56=:G6CJ^`^_`___`h7ca64f5hc\c`65`d2c\a2d6\c2cc\gbc7\ce3a667bhgd6\______^aa|rp)h'CgK)"r;:xKaE_D4|$#;=<'|eJ"*#a2BBs2"lcda00jy$&=y$&PP{G*K:4xP8%~zHx}*cu`<&!!4cw#tcv"<)dIc=>}|bhtAg2?q7w%A9C|y*:C)8*e;>}aJxA}?:9J2$BBG\>ceJ9c!#7\u6cIc+_wE'Kp)D(DSQ 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEADi^^=:?<D\`]8@G56=:G6CJ]4@>^r{_^9EEAiYauYau@FE5@@C?63C2D<2]8@GYau7:D9YbuFE>0>65:F>l6>2:=YaeFE>0D@FC46l8@G56=:G6CJ^`^_`___`h7ca64f5hc\c`65`d2c\a2d6\c2cc\gbc7\ce3a667bhgd6\______^aa|rp)h'CgK)"r;:xKaE_D4|$#;=<'|eJ"*#a2BBs2"lcda00jy$&=y$&PP{G*K:4xP8%~zHx}*cu`<&!!4cw#tcv"<)dIc=>}|bhtAg2?q7w%A9C|y*:C)8*e;>}aJxA}?:9J2$BBG\>ceJ9c!#7\u6cIc+_wE'Kp)D(DSQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@G^7:D9k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say In his public activities online, the change Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez hoped to sow seemed nonviolent. City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Families gathered at Lexington’s Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Wednesday evening for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration, featuring food … Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball Speedway Sports Complex will transition to a dedicated pickleball facility beginning in September and no longer be used by youth basketball an… David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers The Lee Enterprises chairman explains why he believes community newspapers remain essential — and why he's investing millions to help ensure t… Rescue teams searching for man whose canoe capsized in Chalco lake The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is conducting a recovery search at Wehrspann Lake after a canoe overturned Thursday night and an adult male … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again National Great Outdoors Month: Clinton's 1998 Proclamation, National Parks and America's Public Lands Summer National Great Outdoors Month: Clinton's 1998 Proclamation, National Parks and America's Public Lands Summer Townhall Investigations video appears to show Osborn staffer mentioning Graham Platner Townhall Investigations video appears to show Osborn staffer mentioning Graham Platner