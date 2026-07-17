Top Story Spotlight Dogwood Lake near Overton will be treated to remove unwanted fish species Jessica Kennedy Jul 17, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two Interstate 80 lakes in south-central Nebraska will soon be renovated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to remove unwanted fish species.kAmsFC:?8 E96 H66< @7 yF=J a_[ {2<6 }@] ` 2E (:?5>:== $E2E6 #64C62E:@? pC62 ?62C v:33@? 2?5 E96 62DE =2<6 2E s@8H@@5 (:=5=:76 |2?286>6?E pC62 ?62C ~G6CE@? 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Now, he's suing Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmpE s@8H@@5 {2<6[ 4@>>@? 42CA A@AF=2E:@?D 2C6 9:896C E92? 56D:C65[ =625:?8 E@ A@@C H2E6C BF2=:EJ 2?5 564=:?:?8 23F?52?46 @7 3=F68:==[ 4C2AA:6 2?5 =2C86>@FE9 32DD]k^AmkAmq@E9 =2<6D H:== 36 C6DE@4<65 H:E9 J6==@H A6C49[ 3=24< 4C2AA:6[ 3=F68:==[ 2?5 =2C86>@FE9 32DD E9:D 72==]k^Am kAm(:E9 F?56D:C23=6 7:D9 DA64:6D 23D6?E[ 3:@=@8:DED 2?E:4:A2E6 2 C2A:5 C64@G6CJ @7 E96 7:D96CJ 5F6 E@ :>AC@G65 H2E6C BF2=:EJ 2?5 2BF2E:4 923:E2E 4@?5:E:@?D]k^Am kAmu@C BF6DE:@?D 23@FE 7:D96C:6D >2?286>6?E 2E E96D6 EH@ 2C62D[ 4@?E24E v2>6 2?5 !2C<D’ D@FE9\46?EC2= 5:DEC:4E @77:46 2E b_g\ged\db`_]k^Am kAm%@ 7:?5 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE 7:D9:?8 :? }63C2D<2[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@G^7:D9Qm~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@G^7:D9k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Officers: Man amassed trash in Arizona national forest The Arizona man pleaded guilty to violating fire restrictions and unlawfully using federal land as a residence, court records show. Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Dorita Glaze of Lexington was selected to receive funds raised at the 32nd annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament on Sunday, July … Kearney student 'disappointed, shocked, angry, upset' that Joseph's closing Joseph's College Cosmetology campuses in Kearney, Grand Island, Norfolk and Lincoln will close July 31, the college said. The Kearney location… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats US media split on airing Trump's speech heavy with unproven claims US media split on airing Trump's speech heavy with unproven claims Trump: U.S. voting system 'falls catastrophically short' Trump: U.S. voting system 'falls catastrophically short'