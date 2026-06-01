Top Story Spotlight PBR Ram Challenger Series to return to Lincoln Oct. 17, tickets on sale June 1 Jessica Kennedy Jun 1, 2026 Jun 1, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — The PBR Ram Challenger Series will return to Lincoln for the first time since the tour’s debut season in 2022 when it bucks into Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, Oct. 17.kAmp4E:@? 368:?D 2E f A]>] 2E !:??24=6 q2?< pC6?2[ H96C6 72?D H:== D66 D@>6 @7 E96 DA@CE’D 36DE 3F== C:56CD E2<6 @? E96 H@C=5’D C2?<6DE 3F==D]k^AmkAm%:4<6ED H6?E @? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington A severe thunderstorm on Saturday swept through Lexington, leaving behind damage. Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure As of May 26, LCF has disbursed over $620,000 in community relief funding following Tyson closure. Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions The Lexington City Council met on Tuesday, May 26, to discuss rezoning and street naming, and heard additional citizen concerns regarding Gree… Nebraska boys soccer all-state teams: Meet the best players from the 2026 season Dylan Holden leads the Super-State selections, while stars from Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Papillion-La Vista South and more earn r… Suspect identified, dead after Papillion pursuit ends in gunfire at Home Depot A 38-year-old man is dead after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement following a pursuit that ended in the Home Depot parking lot in Papill… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Hear Zach Lahn speak after Republican gubernatorial primary win Omaha police provide update after armed man killed after firing at officers in South Omaha Omaha police provide update after armed man killed after firing at officers in South Omaha Omaha Mayor John Ewing introduces some of the members of his first Youth Advisory Council Omaha Mayor John Ewing introduces some of the members of his first Youth Advisory Council Four ways fluctuating temperatures can affect your body and mind Four ways fluctuating temperatures can affect your body and mind