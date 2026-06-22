Top Story Spotlight Rain, paint, bubbles and chalk lead to messy fun at Muny Park Ashley Mohler Jun 22, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COZAD — Wilson Public Library hosted its second annual Messtival on Saturday, June 20.kAmx? :ED D64@?5 J62C[ E96 6G6?E 5C6H 2 =2C86 4C@H5[ H:E9 49:=5C6? E2=<:?8 6I4:E65=J 23@FE 9@H E96J 925 366? =@@<:?8 7@CH2C5 E@ :E D:?46 2EE6?5:?8 =2DE J62C]k^Am Olivia Koch paints with a toy car on her bag at the Wilson Public Library Messtival Saturday at Muny Park in Cozad. Ashley Mohler kAmt2C=J $2EFC52J[ E96 =:3C2CJ A@DE65 @? :ED u2463@@< A286 E92E E96 6G6?E H@F=5 8@ @? 56DA:E6 E96 C2:?]k^AmkAm%96 A@DE DE2E65 E92E E96 C2:? H@F=5 @?=J >2<6 E96 |6DDE:G2= >6DD:6C 2?5 7F?[ H9:49 AC@G65 ECF6 2D E96 =:89E 3C66K6 E92E 244@>A2?:65 E96 C2:? 3=6H 7@2>J 3F33=6D 7C@> E96 3F33=6 A:E 24C@DD |F?J !2C<[ H9:49 2==@H65 <:5D H9@ 5:5?’E H2?E E@ 8@ :? E96 A:E E@ 492D6 E96 3F33=6D 2?5 E9C@H E96> 2E 6249 @E96C]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester America's housing: unaffordable, unavailable. Many of us are giving up Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Pony Express stops outside Cozad on way to California Small town, big heart: Eustis celebrates German heritage at Wurst Tag Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria Kyle Busch's family not filing a wrongful death lawsuit, court records show Omaha woman gets prison for motor vehicle homicide in death of Council Bluffs man Event to support dislocated workers in Lexington to be held June 16 at Central Community College People of all ages enjoy the bubble pit at the Messtival in Cozad Saturday at Muny Park. Ashley Mohler kAmpDD:DE2?E {:3C2CJ s:C64E@C {2FC2 #@5J D2:5 E96 =:3C2CJ 8@E E96 :562 7C@> D:>:=2C 6G6?ED 9@DE65 3J @E96C =:3C2C:6D]k^AmkAm%96 4@?46AE 2AA62=65 E@ DE277 3642FD6 :E 82G6 49:=5C6? 2 492?46 E@ 86E >6DDJ H:E9@FE 3C:?8:?8 E96 >6DD :?D:56 E96 =:3C2CJ]k^AmkAm“r@>>F?:EJ 4@>6D E@86E96C H96? 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Ashley Mohler kAm$2C29 u2??:?8[ 2 c\w tIE6?D:@? 65F42E@C[ =65 E96 “p?JE9:?8 3FE 2 !2:?E qCFD9” 24E:G:EJ]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm!2CE:4:A2?ED H@C<65 E@86E96C @? 2 4@>>F?:EJ >FC2= E92E u2??:?8 D2:5 :D 6IA64E65 E@ 36 5:DA=2J65 2E E96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ u2:C]k^AmkAm%96 492==6?86 H2D D:>A=6i pCE:DED 4@F=5 ?@E FD6 A2:?E3CFD96D]k^Am kAmx?DE625[ u2??:?8 DFAA=:65 >2E6C:2=D DF49 2D 7=@H6CD[ r9C:DE>2D 3@HD[ E@JD 2?5 762E96CD]k^AmkAm!2CE:4:A2?ED 5:AA65 E96 @3;64ED :?E@ A2:?E 2?5 FD65 E96> E@ 4C62E6 F?:BF6 A2EE6C?D @? E96 >FC2=]k^Am kAmpE @?6 A@:?E[ EH@ 49:=5C6? H6C6 @G6C962C5 5:D4FDD:?8 H92E <:?5 @7 56D:8? 2 3@H >:89E >2<6 2?5 4@>A2C:?8 2 762E96C E:A E@ 2? @=5\E:>6J BF:== A6?]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< :E’D 8C62E E92E H6 86E E@ 6?4@FC286 J@FE9 E@ 36 >6DDJ 2?5 6IA=@C6 E96:C 4C62E:G:EJ[” u2??:?8 D2:5] “%96C6 2C6 D@ >2?J @AA@CEF?:E:6D 96C6[ 3@E9 E9C@F89 @FC 24E:G:EJ 2?5 @E96CD] xE 6?4@FC286D E96> E@ 6IA=@C6 2?5 E9:?< @FED:56 E96 3@I[ H9:49 H6 5@?’E 2=H2JD 2D< E96> E@ 5@]”k^Am kAm}63C2D<2 tIE6?D:@? c\w 92D 2 =@?8DE2?5:?8 A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 (:=D@? !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ[ 4@==23@C2E:?8 @? DF>>6C H@C<D9@AD[ 2 3:@5:G6CD:EJ 8C2?E 2?5 @E96C 65F42E:@?2= AC@8C2>D E9C@F89@FE E96 J62C]k^Am kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ “p?JE9:?8 3FE 2 !2:?E qCFD9[” @C82?:K2E:@?D 2?5 G@=F?E66CD 9@DE65 2 G2C:6EJ @7 24E:G:E:6D[ :?4=F5:?8 2 3F33=6 A:E[ 2 D@2AJ H2E6C @3DE24=6 4@FCD6[ H2E6C\8F? A2:?E:?8[ 9J5C@ 492=<[ E@J A2:?E:?8[ 3F33=6 A2:?E:?8[ >2C3=6 A2:?E:?8[ A@AD:4=6D 2?5 D?@H 4@?6D]k^AmkAm$:56H2=< 492=<[ C6?2>65 “9J5C@ 492=<” 7@C E96 6G6?E[ 3642>6 6G6? >@C6 A@AF=2C E92?<D E@ E96 C2:?J >@C?:?8 H62E96C[ H9:49 >256 E96 4@=@CD 2AA62C 3C:89E6C 36?62E9 E96 8C2J D<:6D]k^Am A boy steps over string spread across a soapy obstacle course Saturday during the Messtival at Muny Park in Cozad. Ashley Mohler kAm(:=D@? !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ AC:56D :ED6=7 @? AC@G:5:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C 49:=5C6? 2?5 72>:=:6D E@ 6IA=@C6[ =62C? 2?5 6?8286 H:E9 E96:C 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAm%96 =:3C2CJ’D ?6IE D4965F=65 6G6?E :D 3:?8@ @? yF=J a 7C@> b E@ c A]>] !@A4@C? H:== 36 AC@G:565[ 2?5 AC:K6D H:== 36 2H2C565 E@ H:??6CD] %96 6G6?E :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ 2== 286D]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE FA4@>:?8 AC@8C2>D[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^H:=D@?AF3=:4=:3C2CJ]@C8Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmH:=D@?AF3=:4=:3C2CJ]@C8k^2m @C 7@==@H (:=D@? !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ @? u2463@@<]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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