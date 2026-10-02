Top Story Spotlight Dawson County Commissioners adopt nearly $50 million budget Ashley Mohler Oct 2, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dawson County commissioners met Wednesday morning for a final review of the proposed 2026-27 budget and property tax request.kAm%96 ?62C=J Sd_ >:==:@? 3F586E :?4=F56D Scf[be_[bc_]be :? AC@A@D65 5:D3FCD6>6?ED 2?5 2 ?646DD2CJ 42D9 C6D6CG6 @7 S`]ga >:==:@?[ 3C:?8:?8 E96 E@E2= E@ Sch[`g_[bc_]be]k^AmkAm%96 4@F?EJ’D E@E2= 46CE:7:65 G2=F2E:@? :D Sd[`e_[cab[gbb[ 2? g]eT :?4C62D6 :? E2I23=6 G2=F6] %96 AC@A6CEJ E2I C2E6 :D af]h 46?ED A6C S`__ @7 2DD6DD65 G2=F2E:@?]k^AmkAmq642FD6 E96 4@F?EJ’D AC@A@D65 E2I C6BF6DE 6I466565 :ED 2==@H23=6 8C@HE9 C2E6[ 4@F?EJ @77:4:2=D A2CE:4:A2E65 :? 2 ;@:?E AF3=:4 962C:?8 =2DE H66< E@ 6IA=2:? E96 :?4C62D6] %96 4@F?EJ’D E2I C6BF6DE 7@C E96 a_ae\af 7:D42= J62C :D S`c[c_b[c_e]`f[ 244@C5:?8 E@ :?7@C>2E:@? 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Here's where they're going Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance Good Samaritan introduces Urgent Orthopedic Care Cozad rallies to support Ide through cancer treatment Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office Scout Bell wins back-to-back titles at UNK High School cross country invite Nebraska Powerball player misses $389M jackpot by 1 white ball kAm$E6H2CE E@=5 E96 AF3=:4 E92E AF3=:4 D276EJ 244@F?ED 7@C bgT @7 E96 4@F?EJ’D E@E2= 3F586E] w6 D2:5 :?7=2E:@? 2?5 7F6= 4@DED 2DD@4:2E65 H:E9 AC@G:5:?8 AF3=:4 D276EJ D6CG:46D 96=A65 5C:G6 E96 :?4C62D6 :? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington principal Barry McFarland wrote lyrics for UNK Color Song while a student at UNK KEARNEY — The trumpets sound their opening fanfare, bright and bold, and it doesn’t take long for Loper fans to recognize what’s coming next. J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder COZAD — Two years ago, Julie Griffis considered closing her pumpkin patch for good. 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Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes A joint public hearing for Dawson County political subdivisions seeking to collect more property tax revenue than allowed under their growth p… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Why Airplane Windows Have A Hidden Three-Pane Design Bipartisan Lawmakers Push Bill to Protect Kennedy Center From Demolition. 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