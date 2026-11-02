Top Story Spotlight NDOT reminds drivers to slow down and move over safely Press Release Nov 2, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — Crash Responder Safety Week began Nov. 2, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation is highlighting the role drivers play in getting everyone home safely.kAmsC:G6CD 2C6 C6>:?565 E@ DE2J 2=6CE[ D=@H 5@H? 2?5 >@G6 @G6C H96? E96J D66 7=2D9:?8 =:89ED 29625]k^AmkAmrC2D9 #6DA@?56C $276EJ (66< 3682? 2D 2 ?2E:@?2= :?:E:2E:G6 DA@?D@C65 3J E96 u656C2= w:89H2J p5>:?:DEC2E:@? :? a_`e]k^AmkAmxE D6CG6D 2D 2? 2??F2= C6>:?56C @7 E96 C@=6 5C:G6CD A=2J :? AC@E64E:?8 E96 A6@A=6 H9@ C6DA@?5 E@ 2?5 4=62C EC277:4 :?4:56?ED[ :?4=F5:?8 6>6C86?4J C6DA@?56CD[ =2H 6?7@C46>6?E[ E@H 2?5 C64@G6CJ @A6C2E@CD 2?5 EC2?DA@CE2E:@? H@C<6CD]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Wilcox-Hildreth makes school history in first state volleyball berth, sweeps S-E-M VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Cozad upsets Pierce in first round of C1 football playoffs Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Go Find It! Nebraska Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington Gothenburg shuts out Scotus in 1st round of C2 playoffs NSAA releases All-Class state volleyball brackets Mary Ann J. Rickertsen VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M wins in 5 over Brady, faces Wilcox-Hildreth Tuesday evening Lexington Regional Health Center hosts sensory-friendly trick-or-treat event kAm%96 E96>6 @7 E9:D J62C’D rC2D9 #6DA@?56C $276EJ (66< W}@G] a\eX :D “$=@H s@H?[ |@G6 ~G6C] {:G6D 2C6 @? E96 {:?6”]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 t>6C86?4J #6DA@?56C $276EJ x?DE:EFE6[ 2E =62DE ae 7:CDE C6DA@?56CD 24C@DD E96 4@F?ECJ 92G6 366? DECF4< 2?5 <:==65 H9:=6 C6DA@?5:?8 E@ EC277:4 :?4:56?ED :? a_ae 2=@?6] x? 2? 2G6C286 J62C[ t#$x C6A@CED @?6 C6DA@?56C :D <:==65 ?62C=J 6G6CJ H66<]k^AmkAm“xE’D G:E2= E92E 5C:G6CD D=@H 5@H? 2?5 86E @G6C H96? E96J D66 2 EC277:4 :?4:56?E 29625[” }s~% s:C64E@C ':4<: zC2>6C D2:5] “%96 A6@A=6 H@C<:?8 ;FDE 766E 7C@> >@G:?8 EC277:4 2C6 4@F?E:?8 @? 5C:G6CD E@ A2J 2EE6?E:@? 2?5 8:G6 E96> E96 DA246 E96J ?665 E@ 5@ E96:C ;@3D 2D D276=J 2?5 677:4:6?E=J 2D A@DD:3=6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmQ%2<:?8 2 76H 6IEC2 D64@?5D E@ D=@H 5@H? 2?5 >@G6 @G6C 42? >2<6 E96 5:776C6?46 36EH66? 2 C6DA@?56C 8@:?8 9@>6 D276=J 2?5 2 EC2865J]”k^AmkAm}s~% DFAA@CED 4C2D9 C6DA@?56CD E9C@F89 :?:E:2E:G6D =:<6 :ED %C277:4 x?4:56?E |2?286>6?E AC@8C2>[ H9:49 EC2:?D 7:CDE C6DA@?56CD :? 2 DE2?52C5:K65 D6E @7 36DE AC24E:46D 7@C 56E64E:?8[ C6DA@?5:?8 E@ 2?5 4=62C:?8 4C2D96D 2?5 @E96C EC277:4 :?4:56?ED]k^AmkAm}s~% 92D D6E 2 8@2= @7 EC2:?:?8 `[___ C6DA@?56CD 6249 J62C E@ :>AC@G6 @?\D46?6 4@@C5:?2E:@? 2?5 6?92?46 D276EJ 7@C C6DA@?56CD 2?5 E96 EC2G6=:?8 AF3=:4]k^Am kAmp55:E:@?2==J[ }63C2D<2’D |@G6\~G6C {2H[ H9:49 AC6G:@FD=J C6BF:C65 5C:G6CD E@ D=@H 5@H? 2?5 >@G6 @G6C @?=J 7@C 6>6C86?4J 2?5 C@25D:56 G69:4=6D[ H2D FA52E65 :? $6AE6>36C a_ad H:E9 E96 A2DD286 @7 {q db_]k^Am kAm%96 ?6H =2H DA64:7:6D E92E 5C:G6CD >FDE D=@H 5@H? 2?5 >@G6 @G6C 7@C 2== DE@AA65 G69:4=6D 2?5 GF=?6C23=6 C@25 FD6CD @? E96 D:56 @7 E96 9:89H2J[ :?4=F5:?8 A656DEC:2?D[ 3:4J4=:DED[ A6@A=6 :? 4C@DDH2=<D[ 2?5 28C:4F=EFC2= G69:4=6D @C 6BF:A>6?E]k^AmkAm%96D6 >62DFC6D @?=J H@C< H96? 5C:G6CD 4@?D:DE6?E=J 4@>>:E E@ D=@H:?8 5@H? 2?5 >@G:?8 @G6C H96? E96J 2AAC@249 2? 24E:G6 :?4:56?E]k^Am kAmsC:G6CD H9@ C65F46 E96:C DA665 2?5 >@G6 :?E@ 5:776C6?E =2?6 H96? E96J D66 C6DA@?56CD H@C<:?8 @? E96 D:56 @7 E96 C@25 5C2>2E:42==J C65F46 E96 C:D< @7 562E9 2?5 :?;FCJ 7C@> D64@?52CJ 4C2D96D]k^Am kAmrC2D9 #6DA@?56C $276EJ (66< :D 2 J62C=J C6>:?56C @7 E96 A6@A=6 H9@ <66A C@25D D276 2?5 4=62C 6G6CJ 52J] $=@H 5@H?[ >@G6 @G6C] {:G6D 2C6 @? E96 =:?6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Lexington City Council voted 5-0 to approve an increase in utility rates at its Tuesday, Oct. 27 meeting. Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Edgewater Insurance announced last week that longtime agent Mary Reed will retire Nov. 20. Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Senate candidate Dan Osborn addressed the closure of Lexington’s Tyson plant during a town hall meeting in Gothenburg on Thursday, Oct. 29. Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 The Dawson County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0, with PJ Jacobsen absent, Oct. 31 to deny a request to vacate Road 425 after considering th… $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington LINCOLN — One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 4 ticket for the Thursday, Oct. 29 drawing is holding a ticket worth $3,125, an Oct. 30 … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video France: Student Protests Resume With School Blockades Across Country 2. Democrat Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers In Michigan Senate Race Democrat Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers In Michigan Senate Race How elections since 2016 may predict US midterm results How elections since 2016 may predict US midterm results Binance hit by 6.3 billion dollar crypto theft Binance hit by 6.3 billion dollar crypto theft