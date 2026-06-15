Top Story Spotlight Nebraska Extension will host nutrition, fly control and drought program in North Platte June 26 Jessica Kennedy Jun 15, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nebraska cattle producers continue to face tough conditions this season.kAmr@@= D62D@? 8C2DD AC@5F4E:@? :D 4@>:?8 :? b_–f_T 36=@H ?@C>2=[ H:E9 H2C> D62D@? A2DEFC6D DE2CE:?8 @77 369:?5]k^AmkAm(:E9 7@C286 D9@CE286D =@@>:?8[ ?@H :D E96 E:>6 E@ 6G2=F2E6 J@FC DEC2E68:6D E@ DEC6E49 =:>:E65 7665 C6D@FC46D]k^AmkAm%9:D AC@8C2> H:== H2=< E9C@F89 AC24E:42=[ C6D62C49 32D65 @AE:@?D E@ 96=A J@FC @A6C2E:@? 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Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope Donna Elizabeth Pursley kAms2E6i uC:52J[ yF?6 ae 7C@> a–cib_ A]>]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm{@42E:@?i (6DE r6?EC2= #6D62C49[ tIE6?D:@? 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C65F46 42=7 82:?D 2?5 42FD6 DEC6DD :? 4@HD] (6’== 4@G6C 67764E:G6 4@?EC@= @AE:@?D 2?5 E:>:?8 E@ C65F46 7=J ?F>36CD 2?5 AC@E64E 42EE=6 A6C7@C>2?46]k^=:mk=:msC@F89E !=2??:?8i (6’== 5:D4FDD DEC2E68:6D 7@C >2?28:?8 E9C@F89 5C@F89E H96? 7@C286 2G2:=23:=:EJ :D =:>:E65[ :?4=F5:?8 DFAA=6>6?E2E:@?[ 62C=J H62?:?8[ 8C2K:?8 25;FDE>6?ED[ 2?5 2=E6C?2E:G6 7665 @AE:@?D]k^=:mk^F=m kAm%96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }63C2D<2 5@6D ?@E 5:D4C:>:?2E6 32D65 FA@? 2?J AC@E64E65 DE2EFD] |@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^8@]F?=]65F^?@?5:D4C:>:?2E:@?Qm8@]F?=]65F^?@?5:D4C:>:?2E:@?k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Gov. Jim Pillen wants a temporary Medicaid work-rule exemption for Dawson County after the Tyson plant closure pushed unemployment sharply higher. The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Troy and Jennifer Olson are bringing G.O.A.T.'s Table, a new sports bar, to the east side. Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Holiday Inn Express & Suites by IHG officially joined the Lexington community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lexington Area … Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria KEARNEY — Johnson Lake has tested positive for E. Coli bacteria, according to samples taken on Monday, June 8. Two Rivers Public Health Depart… Lexington City Council unanimously approves rezoning The council chambers at Lexington City Hall were filled with lighthearted laughter and friendly banter among council members as they prepared … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video US-Iran deal is ‘extremely bad’ for fragile Lebanon, Lebanese MP warns Trump puts U.S. power on display for UFC Freedom 250 Trump puts U.S. power on display for UFC Freedom 250 How do fans feel about the White House hosting UFC Freedom 250? 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