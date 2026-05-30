Top Story Theileria detected in Nebraska cattle Press Release May 30, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — Producers are urged to be vigilant after Theileria — a tick-borne parasite that affects cattle — was detected in several Nebraska counties.kAm%96 pD:2? =@?89@C?65 E:4< :D E96 AC:>2CJ 42CC:6C C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C DAC625:?8 E96 A2C2D:E6]k^AmkAmp=E9@F89 E96 E:4< 92D ?@E 366? 7@F?5 :? }63C2D<2[ 42EE=6 :>A@CE65 :?E@ E96 DE2E6 92G6 E6DE65 A@D:E:G6 7@C %96:=6C:2]k^AmkAm%96 E:4< 92D 2=C625J 364@>6 6DE23=:D965 :? ae @E96C DE2E6D]k^Am kAm%96 5:D62D6 :D >@DE 4@>>@?=J DAC625 E9C@F89 E96 3:E6 @7 2? :?764E65 E:4< 2?5 =6DD 4@>>@?=J E9C@F89 6BF:A>6?E @C @E96C G64E@CD WDF49 2D ?665=6D[ =:46 2?5 3:E:?8 7=:6DX]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot ends career with state medal in long jump Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Sarah Neben: Evan's journey of self-discovery Lexington baseball teams place American flags at cemeteries to honor veterans for Memorial Day Suspect identified, dead after Papillion pursuit ends in gunfire at Home Depot Lexington 14U baseball falls to Minden Lexington juniors baseball wins doubleheader over McCook Troopers find 525 lbs. of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Overton athletes earn state track medals Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96:=6C:2 42? 42FD6 2?6>:2[ ;2F?5:46[ =@DD @7 2AA6E:E6[ 6I6C4:D6 :?E@=6C2?46[ H62<?6DD 2?5[ :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure As of May 26, LCF has disbursed over $620,000 in community relief funding following Tyson closure. New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Juan and Lionel Herrera say discipline, family and food shaped their path to opening a restaurant. Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions The Lexington City Council met on Tuesday, May 26, to discuss rezoning and street naming, and heard additional citizen concerns regarding Gree… Lexington baseball teams place American flags at cemeteries to honor veterans for Memorial Day Lexington's 14U and junior baseball teams showed up Friday, May 22 to place American flags on all three Lexington cemeteries. Suspect identified, dead after Papillion pursuit ends in gunfire at Home Depot A 38-year-old man is dead after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement following a pursuit that ended in the Home Depot parking lot in Papill… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Canada's economy is struggling, technical recession or not US: NASA Moon Mission Rocket Explosion Seen 120 Miles Across Florida Sky. US: NASA Moon Mission Rocket Explosion Seen 120 Miles Across Florida Sky. 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