Top Story Spotlight Lexington honored as Community of the Year Ashley Mohler Oct 2, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington has been named Community of the Year by the Nebraska Diplomats in recognition of its recovery efforts following the Tyson plant closure.kAm%96 9@?@C 4@>6D 2D 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD 4@?E:?F6 E@ 5632E6 H96E96C =@42= 8@G6C?>6?E :D 5@:?8 6?@F89 E@ 96=A E9@D6 27764E65] $@>6 92G6 4C:E:4:K65 E96 4:EJ’D C6DA@?D6[ H9:=6 @E96CD 92G6 6IAC6DD65 DJ>A2E9J 7@C E96 492==6?86D @77:4:2=D 7246]k^AmkAmr:EJ |2?286C y@6 !6AA=:ED49 D2:5 96 C6>2:?D AC@F5 @7 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 :ED 677@CED E@ C64@G6C]k^Am kAm%92E AC:56 8C6H H96? 96 =62C?65 {6I:?8E@? 925 366? 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F?H2G6C:?8 36=:67 E92E {6I:?8E@?’D 36DE 52JD 2C6 29625P” E96 56A2CE>6?E HC@E6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington principal Barry McFarland wrote lyrics for UNK Color Song while a student at UNK KEARNEY — The trumpets sound their opening fanfare, bright and bold, and it doesn’t take long for Loper fans to recognize what’s coming next. 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