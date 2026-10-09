Top Story Spotlight YMCA brings early Halloween fun to Lexington Ashley Mohler Oct 9, 2026 20 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington is replacing its annual Halloween party with a new event, the Backyard Fall Festival, on Friday, Oct. 23.kAmu@C E96 A2DE 7:G6 J62CD[ E96 *|rp 92D 96=5 2 w2==@H66? 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E@ 2== 286D[ :?4=F5:?8 *|rp >6>36CD 2?5 ?@?>6>36CD] p5>:DD:@? :D S`_ A6C A6CD@?j 49:=5C6? 286D a 2?5 J@F?86C 2C6 7C66] ~D6C D2:5 E96 25>:DD:@? 766D H:== A2J 7@C 6G6?E DFAA=:6D]k^Am kAm#68:DEC2E:@? :D 5F6 ~4E] a_] %96 76DE:G2= H:== CF? 7C@> d E@ f A]>] ~4E] ab] pEE6?566D D9@F=5 A2C< :? E96 >2:? *|rp =@E 2?5 6?E6C E9C@F89 E96 >2:? 6?EC2?46 367@C6 8@:?8 E@ E96 @FE5@@C 42C?:G2=]k^Am kAmr@DEF>6D 2C6 H6=4@>6 3FE ?@E C6BF:C65]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Authorities are investigating a fatal crash near Cozad that may have involved a missing juvenile and a stolen car, the Dawson County Sheriff’s… Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid The Omaha Public Power District is preparing its next roadmap for meeting the demand for electricity in the region against a backdrop of marke… J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder COZAD — Two years ago, Julie Griffis considered closing her pumpkin patch for good. She took a year off in 2025, and that fall, tragedy struck… Cozad man wins $50,000 playing Powerball Lincoln – Aaron Eveland of Cozad won $50,000 playing Powerball from the Nebraska Lottery. Rodriguez-Linares sentenced to 30-45 years in prison in shooting conviction A Lexington man was sentenced to 30-45 years in prison Monday in Dawson County District Court. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Highlights: Lincoln Southwest defeats Lincoln East 27-7 Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Highlights: Lincoln Northeast defeats North Star, improves to 6-1 Highlights: Lincoln Northeast defeats North Star, improves to 6-1