Top Story Spotlight 'Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future': Sumner Fourth of July events Jessica Kennedy Jun 25, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUNDAY, JUNE 28kAmfib_ 2]>] \ uC665@> #F? dz^(2=< 2E $F>?6C !2C<k^AmkAm`_ 2]>] \ r@>>F?:EJ r9FC49 2E $F>?6C !2C<k^AmkAm`` 2]>] E@ ` A]>] \ r@>>6C4:2= r=F3 5:??6C 2E $F>?6C r@>>F?:EJ w2==k^AmkAm`` 2]>] \ $\t\| 8:C=D HC6DE=:?8 42C H2D9 @FED:56 E96 D49@@=k^Am kAm` A]>] \ %FCE=6 2?5 E@25 C246j :46 4C62> D@4:2= 2E $F>?6C u:C6 w2==k^Am People are also reading… Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney 500-unit apartment complex planned on Lincoln's east side Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership Lexington 14U baseball defeats Gothenburg in tournament quarterfinal Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester Murder-suicide determined as cause of death for two Omaha couples Lexington Legion juniors go 0-3 at Grand Island tournament kAmkDEC@?8m%w&#$sp*[ y&{* ak^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmfib_ A]>] \ #@56@ r2=4FEE2 2E $F>?6C r@>>F?:EJ w2== H:E9 7C66 H:== 5@?2E:@?k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mu#xsp*[ y&{* bk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmdib_ A]>] \ $\t\| p=F>?: q2?BF6Ej E96>6i ad_ *62CD @7 uC665@>k^Am kAmfib_ A]>] \ #@56@k^AmkAmhib_ A]>] \ $EC66E 52?46 2E %F3VD !F3 762EFC:?8 q@C56C=:?6j S`_ 4@G6C 492C86k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmkDEC@?8mu#xsp*[ y&{* ck^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmg\`_ib_ 2]>] \ YY}t(YY $F>?6C u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 3C62<72DE 2E E96 7:C6 92==k^AmkAm`_ib_ 2]>] \ !2C256j E96>6i w@?@C:?8 ~FC !2DE[ r6=63C2E:?8 ~FC uFEFC6k^Am kAmp:CA=2?6 7=J@G6C 3J y@9?D@? {2<6 u=J:?8 $6CG:46 5FC:?8 A2C256k^AmkAmp7E6C A2C256 \ 7@@E C246D 2?5 >@?6J A:=6 @? 7@@E32== 7:6=5j $\t\| 4966C E62> =F?49 :? E96 D49@@= 4@?46DD:@? DE2?5j $\t\| uup r@H !:6 q:?8@ 2E $F>?6C !2C<j p==\p>6C:42? ad_ 42C D9@H H6DE @7 %F3VD !F3k^Am kAm`ib_ A]>] \ #@56@k^AmkAm}@@? E@ d A]>] \ z:5D 3@F?46 9@FD6 2?5 7246 A2:?E:?8 H:E9 |@?D6 2E $F>?6C !2C<k^Am kAma\c A]>] \ YY}t(YY q:?8@ 2?5 G6?56C D9@H 2E $F>?6C r@>>F?:EJ w2==k^AmkAmc A]>] \ z%%} =:G6 >FD:4 2E $F>?6C !2C<k^AmkAmd A]>] \ YY}t(YY w@E 5@8 62E:?8 4@?E6DE 2E $F>?6C !2C<j Sad 6?ECJ 766k^AmkAmdib_ A]>] \ p== J@F 42? 62E 9@E 5@8 3F776E 2E $F>?6C !2C<k^Am kAmdib_\fib_ A]>] \ u=2E365 p==\$E2CD \ =:G6 >FD:4 2E $F>?6C !2C<j #@@E q66C 7=@2ED DA@?D@C65 3J &?:E65 r9FC49 @7 $F>?6Ck^Am kAmpE sFD< \ 7:C6H@C< D9@H 2E 32D632== 7:6=5j $F>?6C {:EE=6 {628F6 4@?46DD:@?D @A6?k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain After exiting a closed session Monday night, the Lexington School Board unanimously authorized the deposit of the condemnation award in the am… Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake. Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar A Cozad man is being charged with first-degree assault after an incident Friday at a Cozad bar. Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims A woman says abuse by a Lincoln seminarian in 1993 shaped decades of her life. A renewed diocesan investigation ended with a $75,000 settlement. The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Troy and Jennifer Olson are bringing G.O.A.T.'s Table, a new sports bar, to the east side. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Venezuela earthquakes: 'The situation is critical' Dr. Ranjan Gupta on new orthopedic center at CHI Lakeside Dr. Ranjan Gupta on new orthopedic center at CHI Lakeside Affordable housing is top of mind for voters in the coming midterms Affordable housing is top of mind for voters in the coming midterms Russian building downturn leaves Moscow apartment buyers in limbo Russian building downturn leaves Moscow apartment buyers in limbo