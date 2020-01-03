Areas saw precipitation amounts during Dec. 27-29 storm which would be expected during a whole winter

NEBRASKA — Some places saw as much precipitation from the Dec. 27-29 weather system as they would “normally,” be expected through the entirety of a meteorological winter, December through February, according to the National Weather Service Hastings.
“Between the evening of Fri. Dec. 27 and the early-morning of Mon. Dec. 30, a powerful and complex winter storm brought a wide variety of weather to the NWS Hastings coverage area,” according to a weather overview by the NWS.
“Most notably, this storm dumped 4-13 inches of snow within several counties mainly along and north of Highway 6 and along and west of Highway 281, as northwest winds frequently gusting 30-50 miles per hour promoted significant blowing and drifting and resultant travel issues,” stated the NWS.
The rainfall totals were also impressive for late December, with several areas receiving at least one to two inches, said the NWS.
Eastern Dawson County saw around 1 to 1.5 inches of rain before it transitioned to ice and then snow.
The winter storm was caused by a strong low pressure system which ejected out of the Rockies during Friday, Dec. 27. These systems can create clouds and cause unsettled conditions which lead to precipitation.
These systems rotate counterclockwise or cyclonically, think back to the “bomb cyclone,” which impacted the state in March 2019. The system was simply an extremely deep low pressure system, which took a tract most of these systems do.
The communities which were impacted by the most snow lay on a line from Minden, to Kearney to Greeley. An area two miles west of Arcadia measured 13.2 inches of snow, Ord at 12.2 inches, Kearney 11.1 inches, Ravenna 11 inches and Loup City 10 inches.
Eastern Dawson County received around 8 to 12 inches, an area in northern Gosper County saw 9 inches.
“Fortunately, the ground was not frozen, allowing the substantial winter rain to soak in and not cause flooding,” the NWS said.
As if the snow wasn’t bad enough, a tight pressure gradient formed as the low departed the area resulting in high wind gusts.
“Widespread light snow and strong winds of 30-50 miles per hour persisted through the day of Dec. 29 and into the morning of Dec. 30, which is when blowing and drifting snow impacts peaked in intensity,” the NWS said.
“Many motorists became stranded overnight, some for several hours, as several highways closed due to drifting and near-blizzard conditions. This included Interstate 80 from Grand Island westward, which closed around midnight Dec. 30 and did not fully re-open until late-afternoon,” NWS said.
Nebraska State Patrol public relations director Cody Thomas said troopers assisted 350 motorists during the storm, most of which were between North Platte and Grand Island.
