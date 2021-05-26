Area under increased chances for severe weather, baseball sized hail and 75 mph winds possible

LEXINGTON — The local area is under an increased risk for severe weather starting this evening and lasting into the overnight hours. Baseball sized hail and 75 mph winds are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a moderate risk, a four out of five, for severe weather this evening across west central Nebraska.

Thunderstorms are expected to form over the High Plains and begin moving east as the evening progresses.

Supercell thunderstorms are possible ahead of a mainline of storms and these could be capable of producing tornadoes and large hail, up to 2.5 inches, according to Jaclyn Gomez, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Platte.

The threat for tornadoes will diminish as the main line of storms moves through the area and the threat will shift over to high winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall.

For Dawson and Gosper counties, the threat for storms will increase closer to 7 p.m. and the widespread threat will be highest around 9 a.m.

The threat should diminish for the local area around 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday morning. There could be some additional storms behind the main line, but their development is less certain.

Keep an eye on the forecast throughout the day and have multiple ways to receive weather information. Be prepared to take shelter if the need arises.