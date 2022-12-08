Anne Frank exhibit makes stop at Lexington Middle School

LEXINGTON — Lexington Middle School hosted a traveling exhibit about Anne Frank that aims to teach both students and the community alike about the Holocaust.

The Institute for Holocaust Education is the sponsor of the 30 panel traveling exhibit and features information about the life and times of Annelies Marie "Anne" Frank, a Jewish girl, who kept a diary while she documented life hiding from Nazi persecution.

“This institute brought the Anne Frank – A History for Today Traveling Exhibit to Nebraska initially for a full year, and is now in its second year. The exhibit is a collaboration between the Anne Frank House in the Netherlands and the University of South Carolina,” per the Institute for Holocaust Education.

“The 30-panel exhibit will travel the state and will remain in a school for two to three weeks with two-day peer training for student-guides. IMPACT funds through the Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation helped provide staff and peer training and travel related expenses,” the Institute for Holocaust Education stated.

LMS Media Specialist Erin Hanna said the eighth grade students read the diary of Anne Frank as part of their curriculum and she was looking for ways to support the reading. She had seen information about the traveling exhibit online and knew Overton Public School had hosted it last year.

As a librarian, Hanna said her role has taken on different changes and it isn’t only about helping students find information but providing them with experiences that they can learn from.

Typically the exhibit would visit high schools, but this year it was opened to middle schools and Hanna arranged for it to make a stop at LMS.

The panels are not just a static exhibit for people to read, Hanna said 16 eighth grade students went through a two-day peer training education program that helps the students become knowledgeable in the content and can teach it to their peers, enabling students to learn the information from someone their own age.

Hanna said the students where handpicked by their teachers to take the training and she is “really proud,” of how they conducted themselves, taking the things seriously and somberly.

Daniel Muniz was one of the eighth graders who went through the training. When asked what he took away from the experience, he said the Holocaust is a piece of history that should not be forgotten.

He said there are lessons to be learned from Hitler’s rise to power in Germany after the First World War. He said genocides can happen again and it is important to teach the future generations about the lessons learned.

Audrynna Hernandez-Vargas, another who took the training, said it is important that people do not forget about history and to learn from it. She said it is important for future generations to understand why the Holocaust happened.

Hanna said the exhibit brings to light the parallels between the actions in World War II and the tensions and issues present in society today.

As a librarian, she said she couldn’t help but notice the book burnings conducted by Nazi Germany and the book banning taking place in parts of the United States.

Hanna said an exhibit like this reminds people to be watchful and to educate themselves in history.

Anne Frank was born in Frankfurt, Germany in 1929. In 1934 she and her family moved to Amsterdam Netherlands, after Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party gained power in Germany.

By May 1940, the Frank family was trapped in Amsterdam after the German invasion and occupation of the Netherlands.

As the persecution of the Jewish population increased in July 1942, the family went into hiding in concealed rooms behind a bookcase in a building where Anne’s father, Otto Frank, worked.

The persecution in Amsterdam was an extension of the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered around six million Jews, two thirds of the European Jewish population.

Anti-Semitism had deep roots in Europe, throughout the Middle Ages; Jews were persecuted, subjected to pogroms and expulsions. After World War I, many Germans could not accept their countries defeat and a “stab-in-the-back” myth developed, insinuating that disloyal politicians, chiefly Jews and communists had orchestrated German’s surrender.

Hitler subscribed to the anti-Semitic idea that a secretive Jewish conspiracy ran the world and that they were the driving force behind communism.

After coming to power, Hitler and the Nazi party began isolating Jews from civil society and boycotting Jewish businesses. In November 1938, Jewish businesses, synagogues and other buildings were ransacked or set on fire throughout Germany and Austria in what would become known as “Kristallnacht,” the Night of Broken Glass.

After the start of World War II, ghettos were set up to segregate Jews, after the invasion of Russia in 1941, paramilitary death squads called “Einsatzgruppen”, in cooperation with the German Army and local collaborators, murdered around 1.3 million Jews in mass shootings.

By mid-1942, Jewish victims were deported from ghettos in sealed freight trains to extermination camps, where they were gassed, worked or beaten to death, died by disease, starvation, cold, medical experiments or death marches.

The same year, Anne Frank received an autograph book that she would decide she would use as a diary. Anne described everyday life, her family relationships and her hopes, dreams and ambitions.

Anne wrote, “Writing in a dairy is a really strange experience for someone like me. Not only because I’ve never written anything before, but also because it seems to me that later on neither I nor anyone else will be interested in the musings of a thirteen-year-old school girl.”

She continued writing regularly until her last entry of Aug. 1, 1944.

On the morning of Aug. 4, 1944, the building where the Frank family was hiding was stormed by a group of German uniformed police and the family was arrested. It is still debated to this day if the family was betrayed, by whom or if ration card fraud led the Germans to the house.

Following their arrest, the Franks were transported to concentration camps. On Nov. 1, 1944, Anne and her sister Margot where transferred from Auschwitz to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where both likely died of typhus several months later.

Otto, the only survivor of the Frank family, returned to Amsterdam after the war to find that Anne's diary had been saved by his female secretaries. He decided to fulfil Anne's greatest wish to become a writer and publish her diary in 1947.

Having now been translated into 70 different languages, Anne Frank is likely the most well-known victim of the Holocaust as her diary has become stable reads in schools.

Time named Anne Frank among the heroes and icons of the 20th century on their list The Most Important People of the Century, stating: “With a diary kept in a secret attic, she braved the Nazis and lent a searing voice to the fight for human dignity.”