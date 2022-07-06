9th Annual C.E.B. Memorial 100th Meridian 5K and 10K to be held in August

COZAD — The 9th Annual C.E.B. Memorial 100th Meridian 5K and 10K road race will be held in downtown Cozad on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

The race honors Claude E. Berreckman who passed away in 2013. The proceeds from the race fund scholarships given in his name to Cozad High School students.

Runners and walkers can register online at http://tinyurl.com/100thMeridan10KeEntry or an entry form is available on the Facebook page for 100th Meridian 10K. Late registration and packet pickup will be at the office of Berreckman & Bazata at 8th and Meridian in Cozad starting at 6:45 p.m. The race starts at 8 a.m.

All entrants will receive a t-shirt and a movie pass to the Fox Theater in Cozad. Virtual entry is also available.

Any questions regarding the race may be directed to Claude Berreckman at 308-784-2040 or claudejr@cozadel.net.