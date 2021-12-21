321 Tavern purchases Tep’s Bar and Grill, Dawson Co. Commissioners approve transfer of Keno ownership

LEXINGTON — 321 Tavern, LLC, has purchased Tep’s Bar and Grill, the Dawson County Commissioners approved the transfer of Keno ownership between the two during their meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Oscar De La Torre is the owner of the recently formed limited liability company that purchased Teps. He told the commissioners the LLC will take over ownership on Dec. 30.
With the purchase comes the need to transfer the Keno ownership from Teps to 321 Tavern, which the commissioners approved.
When asked about the name De La Torre had chosen, he said 321 stands for March 21, which is World Down Syndrome Awareness Day. He chose the name in honor of his daughter, who has Down syndrome.
De La Torre said he plans on hosting events in the future that will go to benefit Down syndrome causes, as well as other disabilities.
There is a new commissioners representing District One in Dawson County.
Rick Zarek, took over the positon on Dec. 1 to fill in for the remaining term of the late Commissioner Dean Kugler, who died at the age of 88 on Oct. 25, 2021.
Zarek was chosen by Dawson County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky, Treasurer Victoria Clements and Attorney Elizabeth Waterman, from those who had submitted letters of interest about the position.
Zarek is the Pharmacy Director and Department Head at Gothenburg Health.
Another item relating to Keno was brought before the commissioners. Matt Welch, Cozad Country Club manager was requesting Keno be approved for the location. Welch said the club has never offered Keno before.
When asked by the commissioners when Keno would be offered at the club, Welch said they would offer it when they are open every day during the summer and then Fridays in the winter. He said they may expand their winter hours if there is enough interest.
The commissioners approved the request.
The next discussion point surrounded COVID-19 leave policy.
Back in June 2020, the commissioners approved a policy that employees were not charged PTO if they or someone close to them tested positive for COVID-19. In June 2021, the commissioners voted to terminate the policy, citing the low case numbers during the summer and vaccines were widely available.
However, Nebraska’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are currently at their highest rate before vaccines were available.
The surge is the most extended the state has seen since the pandemic began, with hospitalizations plateauing at a high level during much of September and October before beginning a steep climb in the last month.
The discussion among the commissioners was whether or not to reinstate the leave policy, given the current situation.
Commissioner Zarek said if someone is doing all they can to protect themselves; masking, full vaccination, etc., they shouldn’t have to use their PTO if they do end up contracting COVID-19.
There was some discussion about making the COVID-19 leave policy open to those who are fully vaccinated, similar to how employees receive an insurance benefit if they exercise through the YMCA or don’t smoke.
Commissioner P.J. Jacobson was clear he did not want this to be a mandate on employees.
Commissioner Zarek said, “anything we can do to encourage employees to protect themselves will pay dividends.” The idea being if an employee does what they can to protect themselves from COVID-19, the county will aid them if they do still contract the virus.
Chairman Bill Stewart said he would work with Zarek and Dawson County Deputy Attorney Katherine Kühn to write up a new policy that will be presented at the board at a future date for more discussion and a vote, if the commissioners approve.
The next item concerned a memorandum of understanding (MOU) presented by Miranda Stoll and Tasia Aden with Healing Hearts.
Healing Hearts runs a diversion program, which is designed to assist youth under the age of 18 to avoid further involvement in the court system. The program redirects youth offenders through programming, supervision and support.
Stoll said they had six new referrals in Dawson County just in the last week and they assist around 20-30 youths in the county throughout the year.
The MOU was approved by the commissioners, which also allows the program to access funds set aside by the state.
Sheriff Ken Moody appeared with the monthly crime report, stating the population of the jail was hovering around 90, but it does fluctuate. As for personnel, Moody said they did hire a new officer, who will come from Frontier County.
The last item was the appointment of individuals from the commissioner’s district to the extension board.
- District 1: Kristi Kreuscher, to serve a second term
- District 2: Amy Pepplitsch, to replace Da’Lacy Lans
- District 4: Gail Kramer, to replace Jody Laird
- District 5: Phillip Burkhalter, to serve a second term.
During the comment period, Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said work has been completed on the courthouse roof and progress is nearly finished on the Dawson County Annex Building’s roof.
Chairman Stewart said he attended a Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) commission and they indicated the House of Representatives may vote to increase the scope of how the American Rescue Plan funds can be used after it passed in the Senate.
The original scope was more restrictive, but if passed, the funds could put to use in a large variety of ways.