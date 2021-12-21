321 Tavern purchases Tep’s Bar and Grill, Dawson Co. Commissioners approve transfer of Keno ownership

The discussion among the commissioners was whether or not to reinstate the leave policy, given the current situation.

Commissioner Zarek said if someone is doing all they can to protect themselves; masking, full vaccination, etc., they shouldn’t have to use their PTO if they do end up contracting COVID-19.

There was some discussion about making the COVID-19 leave policy open to those who are fully vaccinated, similar to how employees receive an insurance benefit if they exercise through the YMCA or don’t smoke.

Commissioner P.J. Jacobson was clear he did not want this to be a mandate on employees.

Commissioner Zarek said, “anything we can do to encourage employees to protect themselves will pay dividends.” The idea being if an employee does what they can to protect themselves from COVID-19, the county will aid them if they do still contract the virus.

Chairman Bill Stewart said he would work with Zarek and Dawson County Deputy Attorney Katherine Kühn to write up a new policy that will be presented at the board at a future date for more discussion and a vote, if the commissioners approve.