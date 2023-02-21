GOTHENBURG — About 31 Union Pacific Railroad coal cars derailed in Gothenburg during the early morning hours on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

According to Robynn Tysver, Union Pacific Railroad Media Relations, the train cars carrying coal derailed about 1:45 a.m. at a Cottonwood Dr. crossing in Gothenburg.

No injuries were associated with the derailment.

Cleanup has begun with heavy equipment being brought to the site to clear the cars. One of the three mainline tracks near the derailment was reopened to traffic about 8 a.m. On other tracks, trains were stopped outside Gothenburg and beyond.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, Tysver said.

Tuesday’s incident occurred eight months after 30 Union Pacific coal cars derailed two miles southeast of Gothenburg on May 26, 2022.

A national spotlight has been cast on train derailment after 50 cars of the Norfolk Southern railroad derailed near East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 4.

Around 20 of the more than 100 cars were classified as carrying hazardous materials — defined as cargo that could pose any kind of danger including flammables, combustibles or environmental risks, the Associated Press reported.

“Since the derailment, residents have complained about headaches and irritated eyes and finding their cars and lawns covered in soot. The hazardous chemicals that spilled from the train killed thousands of fish, and residents have talked about finding dying or sick pets and wildlife,” the Associated Press reported.

The Ohio derailment casts a new light on America’s railroad sector, the challenges it faces and steps forward for both communities and rail companies.